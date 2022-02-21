Softball team stays undefeated; CVCC takes both games of doubleheader

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept visiting Pitt Community College during a home doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Kiwanis Park.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 4-0 on the season.

Game one: Catawba Valley 2, Pitt 1

The Red Hawks overcame a first-inning deficit to score two runs in the fourth inning and hold off the Bulldogs for a one-run victory in game one of the set.

Lillie Pennington’s RBI double and Grace Andrews’ RBI single in the fourth inning helped lead the charge for the Red Hawk offense.

CVCC tallied seven hits, including two hits each from Pennington and Andrews.

Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 2-0 on the season. She allowed six hits, one unearned run and one walk and struck out five Bulldog batters.

Game two: Catawba Valley 9, Pitt 4

The Red Hawks scored all nine of their runs during the first three innings to complete the sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader.