Softball team stays undefeated; CVCC takes both games of doubleheader

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept visiting Pitt Community College during a home doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Kiwanis Park.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 4-0 on the season.
Game one: Catawba Valley 2, Pitt 1
The Red Hawks overcame a first-inning deficit to score two runs in the fourth inning and hold off the Bulldogs for a one-run victory in game one of the set.
Lillie Pennington’s RBI double and Grace Andrews’ RBI single in the fourth inning helped lead the charge for the Red Hawk offense.
CVCC tallied seven hits, including two hits each from Pennington and Andrews.
Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 2-0 on the season. She allowed six hits, one unearned run and one walk and struck out five Bulldog batters.
Game two: Catawba Valley 9, Pitt 4
The Red Hawks scored all nine of their runs during the first three innings to complete the sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Catawba Valley tallied 13 hits in the contest, including a first-inning grand slam by pitcher Cali Hinnant, who had two hits in the contest.
Cora Olivares led the Red Hawks with a team-high three hits, while Kaylee Yoder, Lillie Pennington and Grace Andrews each had two. Emma Kuproski also had a pinch-hit home run during the third inning.
On the mound, Hinnant struck out seven batters and allowed nine hits and four runs (two earned) in a complete game pitching performance, improving to 2-0 on the season.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action Wednesday for a home doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center.