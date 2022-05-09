Softball playoffs: Can Alexander Central strike gold with another state title?

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the state softball tournament Monday. Twelve teams from the five area conferences made the field, with last year’s 3A state runner-up Alexander Central receiving a No. 1 seed in the 4A West Region and East Lincoln earning the No. 1 seed in the 3A West.

Listed below is a capsule look at the area teams and their matchups for the first round, scheduled to begin Tuesday. Winners will advance to the second round, scheduled for Friday.

4A WEST REGION

No. 1 Alexander Central (22-2) (87-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 10 state titles, last 2018) vs. No. 32 Cox Mill (5-17)

Alexander Central: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (19-2, 121 IP, 1.16 ERA, 192 K, 26 BB)

Key hitters: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (.500 avg., 8 2B, 7 HR, 37 RBI); Kenzie Church, So. (.378 average, 6 2B, 8 HR, 28 RBI); Peyton Price, Sr. (.494 average 5 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI).

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are for Faith Carrigan to be dominant in the circle as she has all year long, and for our hitters to stay focused at the plate and have good quality at-bats while doing what they are asked to do.”

Next up: No. 16 Weddington (14-8-1) or No. 17 Myers Park (13-8-1)

No. 11 South Caldwell (14-3) (31-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 2019) vs. No. 22 A.L. Brown (13-11)

South Caldwell: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion

Coach: Casey Justice

Key pitcher: Kadie Becker, Jr. (14-3, 0.89 ERA, 96 IP, 144 K, 21 BB)

Key hitters: Katie Becker, Jr. (.435 avg., 5 2B, 7 HR, 24 RBI); Kaylee Anderson, Jr. (.351, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 6 SB); Kennedy Crouch, So. (.431, 4 2B,1 HR, 13 RBI, 2 SB); Kenley Jackson, Sr. (.308, 8 2B, 12 RBI, 3 SB)

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are we are going to pitch it well and play very good defense and we're going to fight our tails off. We have faced extremely elite pitching in the losses we have on the year, and I hope that will help us be ready for the playoffs.”

Next up: No. 6 Northwest Guilford (19-5) or No. 22 Southwest Guilford (14-9)

3A WEST REGION

No. 1 East Lincoln (21-0) (9-17 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (4-13)

East Lincoln: Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key pitcher: Leah Correll (20-0 overall, 16 complete games, 9 shutouts, 2 no hitters and 1 perfect game, 117 IP, 213 K)

Key hitters: Taniyah Thomas, Fr. (.527, 39 Hits, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 2 HR, 14 SB); Taliyah Thomas, Sr. (.549 avg, 39 Hits, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 12 SB); Betsy Eatmon, Jr. (.631 avg., 41 Hits, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are solid defense behind solid pitching with timely hitting.”

Next up: No. 16 Ledford (12-10) or No. 17 East Rowan (15-8)

No. 14 North Lincoln (18-8) (24-18 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 19 Enka (11-8)

North Lincoln: Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Breanna Tapp

Key pitcher: Tessa Hunt, Sr. (18-8, 2.70 ERA, 145.1 IP, 19 BB, 127 K).

Key hitters: Lilly Stump, Sr. (.488 BA, 6 HR, 40 RBI); Clara Grace Dellinger. So. (.476 BA, 3 HR, 19 RBI).

Coach’s comments: "The keys for our team to advance are that we continue to play solid defense and our bats are hot. Total team effort is needed.”

Next up: No. 3 North Buncombe (19-1) or No. 30 Tuscola (12-8)

No. 22 St. Stephens (14-8) (15-17 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 11 Stuart Cramer (19-3)

St. Stephens: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Rick Deyton

Key pitcher: Mayson Lail, Sr. (14-7, 132 IP, 262 Ks, 19 BBs)

Key hitters: Mayson Lail, Sr. (.425 avg., 18 hits); Anicka McFarland, Fr. (.397 avg, 3 HR, 30 RBI)

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are making the plays that are given to us and run support for our pitching.”

Next up: No. 6 Rockingham County (22-2) or No. 27 Forestview (13-10)

No. 28 Fred T. Foard (9-11) (34-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state championships, last 1998) at No. 5 Central Cabarrus (20-4)

Fred T. Foard: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Kolleen Willis

Key pitcher: Alyssa Smith, Jr. (89 IP, 109 K, 3.22 ERA overall, 1.90 ERA conference)

Key hitters: Riley Vogel, So. (.746 avg. 47 hits, 14 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR); Kaitlyn Leonhardt, Sr. (.426 avg., 3 HR, 22 RBI)

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are to finish the game, communicate and have a purpose each time we step in the box.”

Next up: No. 12 West Rowan (19-5) or No. 21 Eastern Guilford (17-6)

No. 8 Hibriten (14-9) (5-13 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 25 Kings Mountain (10-11)

Hibriten: Northwestern 3A representative

Coach: Brittany Morgan

Key pitchers: Anna Reeves, Sr. (9-5, 145.1 IP, 114 K , 49 BB, 2.60 ERA)

Key hitters: Cady Ferguson, Jr. (.430 avg., 10 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI); Parker Boggs, Fr. (.372 avg. 3 2B, 1 3B, 25 RBI)

Next up: No. 9 Parkwood (9-12) or No. 24 Southern Guilford (12-8)

2A WEST REGION

No. 6 Bandys (21-4) (12-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 1985) vs. No. 27 East Gaston (12-12)

Bandys: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Coach: Todd Smith

Key pitchers: Owyen Lyall, So. (5-3, 48.2 IP, 58 K, 30 BB, 2.45 ERA); Riley Fox, Sr. (5-1, 37.2 IP, 28 K, 21 BB, 1.49 ERA); Haven Helton, Fr. (4-0, 25.1 IP, 28 K, 10 BB, 1.66 ERA).

Key hitters: Annie Andrews, Sr. (.379 avg., 23 runs, 3 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 6 SB); Caroline McIntosh, Sr. (.463 avg., 31 runs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI); Bailey McClellan. 436 BA, 17 runs scored, 12 RBIs

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are playing solid defense behind our pitchers, quality at-bats and having a productive bench when called upon. If we do all these things, I feel we will have a good run in the playoffs.”

Next up: No. 11 West Davidson (13-11) or No. 22 North Stanly (11-8)

No. 18 West Lincoln (19-6) (20-17 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 15 R-S Central (13-9)

West Lincoln: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference co-champion

Coach: Allan Chapman

Key pitchers: Harlie Burton, Jr. (13-4, 107.2 IP, 68 K, 22 BB, 2.73 ERA); Stacia Cowan, Fr. (5-2, 45 IP, 33 K, 12 BB, 1.40 ERA)

Key hitters: Bailey Huss, Sr. (.400 avg. 4 2B, 1 HR, 16 RBI); Chloe Norman, Jr. (.390 avg., 4 2B, 12 RBI); Gracie Elmore, Jr. (.381 avg., 5 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI).

Coach’s comments: "The key for our team to advance is not leaving runners on base. During each of our losses this season we have left a small village on the bases. If we can come up with some clutch two-out RBIs we should put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

Next up: No. 2 West Stanly (21-4) or No. 31 Wheatmore (8-12)

No. 21 Maiden (14-8) (8-16 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 12 Southwestern Randolph (15-6)

Maiden: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Hugh McCall

Key pitcher: Tristan Smalling, Jr. (11-4, 38 K, 2.90 ERA)

Key hitters: Macy Michael, So. (.469 avg, 30 hits, 7 HR, 24 RBI); Averie Waddell, So. (.486 avg., 11 2B, 26 RBI).

Coach’s comments: “The key for us advancing are to play as a team and hit the ball well.”

Next up: No. 5 West Stokes (16-4-1) or No. 28 North Surry (11-11)

No. 32 Patton (11-12) (2-5 NCHSAA playoffs, first appearance since 2017) at No. 1 Providence Grove (21-0)

Patton: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Edwin James

Key pitcher: Marleigh Carswell, Fr. (6-7, 76 IP, 65 K, 8 BB, 3.41 ERA).

Key hitters: Bridget Patrick, Sr. (.408, 9 2B, 6 RBI); Cierra Lail, Sr. (.384, 6 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 9 SB); Katie Lail, So. (.360, 5 2B, 8 RBI, 12 SB).

Next up: No. 16 Chase (16-4) or No. 17 West Wilkes (19-4)

1A WEST REGION

No. 17 Draughn (15-8) (10-9 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 16 Uwharrie Charter (8-9)

Draughn: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Chris Cozart

Key Pitchers: Katie Hamm and Lanie Winebarger. Team pitched all year for a combined 3.41 ERA

Key Hitters: Katie Cozort (12 doubles, 5 triples, 8 HR, 40 RBI); Regan Winkler (10 double, 2 triples, 29 RBI); Maddie Crouch (11 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR); Maddison Powell (9 doubles, 1 triple, 5 HR)

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are to not give up the freebies and to get production from the top half of our lineup.”

Next up: No. 1 South Stanly (22-3) or No. 32 Andrews (3-16)