We are approaching the midway point of the spring sports season.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the coming days.

Alexander Central-South Caldwell rivalry

The next chapter of this rivalry will be written Tuesday at South Caldwell.

Given the long tradition of excellence at the state level, Alexander Central will always be considered a contender to add to its 10 state championships in softball.

Since Casey Justice became the head coach at South Caldwell, expectations for the softball team are measured in playoff wins.

Both teams play challenging schedules. Season expectations are to meet the best and beat the best.

In a sense, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference schedule for these two teams is a comparative breather from what they have faced already. The exceptions are the two regular season games against each other, as well as the likelihood they’ll face each other in the tournament final.

Despite a 7-3 mark, Alexander Central is currently ranked third in the MaxPreps RPI in the 4A West Region. South Caldwell is 8-1 and ranked fourth. Even if they were to win out, except for their games against each other, only one of these two schools will get at seed at this level. The other has to wait until other league champions are seeded before getting a slot that could fall outside the top 10.

Rivalry aside, this game will help determine the state playoff picture in May.

The Cougars won two of the three games played last year, including a 1-0 win in the tournament championship.

Alexander Central was defeated at South Caldwell last year, a place where the Cougars have not won since 2013. The Brandon E. Church Softball Complex is a venue that gets full for the game against Alexander Central and the fans are vocal. If you go, come early and bring a lawn chair.

Alexander Central-South Caldwell baseball

While the baseball side of this rivalry isn’t as heated as the softball counterparts, it can’t be ignored either.

Last year, the Cougars and Spartans finished as Northwestern 3A/4A regular season co-champions. Alexander Central won the conference tournament to gain the top bid into the state tournament.

The two teams will take the field on Tuesday at South Caldwell.

The Cougars enter the week at 7-4 overall. The record includes a pair of conference wins last week. The third win of the week came against defending 4A state champion, Providence.

South Caldwell comes in at 6-3 overall, which includes a conference loss in a game against Watauga. That loss against the Pioneers likely makes the Alexander Central game a bit more urgent for the Spartans. They need a win to stay in the chase for a conference title. A second home loss could make the Spartans’ task too much to overcome.

One conference, many contenders

Baseball teams in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference are engaged in quite the battle for the league championship. As the league flips to the second half of the schedule, Maiden opens the week in first at 5-1, followed by four teams tied for second at 4-2 — West Lincoln, Bandys, Bunker Hill, and East Burke.

Games among those five teams this week include Bandys at Bunker Hill on Tuesday. On Friday, Maiden goes to East Burke and Bandys hosts West Lincoln.

The curious question for this league is just how many teams will make the playoffs, outside of the two teams guaranteed for the CVAC.

There are no teams in the conference with a winning record against non-conference teams. If that continues, there’s a chance that only the first-place and second-place teams or conference tournament winner make the field.

A peek into WFAC baseball

Baseball teams in the CVAC have struggled out of conference, but the clubs in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference have taken on all-comers and most of the teams have done well. In fact, in the current MaxPreps 3A West rankings, Hickory is No. 1, St. Stephens is 5, North Lincoln is 6, East Lincoln 8 and Foard 9. Yes, five teams from the league are among the top nine in western North Carolina.

In the conference standings, Hickory enters the week at 4-0, North Lincoln and Foard are tied for second at 3-1, East Lincoln is 2-1 and St. Stephens is 2-2.

Despite the tight chase, Hickory has already beaten East Lincoln, North Lincoln and St. Stephens. Next up is Fred T. Foard, which is scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, the other contenders will have the pleasure of beating up each other on Tuesday. The conference schedule for that day is East Lincoln at St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln.

Rivals are both unbeaten

Last season, Hickory and St. Stephens made it to the NCHSAA dual-team 3A state playoffs in tennis and were on course to meet in the quarterfinal round. Hickory held up its end of the deal by defeating Crest, but St. Stephens lost to Lake Norman Charter. The defeat was only the second loss of the season for the Indians. The other was to Hickory in the regular season.

Barring an upset early this week, the crosstown rivals will meet Thursday at St. Stephens as unbeaten teams.

Hickory is in the midst of the program’s strongest stretch since the mid-2000s, when they went to four straight duals state finals and won two championships. Hickory won a team co-championship in 2021 and was the state runner-up last year. Led by two-time 3A state doubles finalist Griffin Lovern, the Red Tornadoes enter the week at 6-0, losing just two matches along the way.

Led by state singles qualifier Ajay Swisher, St. Stephens made the state playoffs las season for the first time since 2008. The Indians won the first-round match at Hibriten before the second round defeat. The Indians enter the week at 7-0.

Both teams are strong contenders to revisit the state dual tournament with the winner here likely taking the conference title.