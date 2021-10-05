Soccer, volleyball, tennis highlight busy week of high school sports in and around Catawba County

In Maiden, the Red Devils (7-6-1 overall, 6-1) ran the team’s win streak to five and moved above the .500 mark for for the first time this season. Newton-Conover next plays at West Caldwell on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (3-8-1, 1-6) will try and snap a five-match losing streak when they host West Lincoln on Wednesday.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville 3, Patton 0

In Hendersonville, the Bearcats remained at the top of the conference with a shutout win over the Panthers. Winners of six in a row and unbeaten over the last 10 games, Hendersonville (11-1-1) recorded its fourth shutout in a row to improve to 6-0 in the league. That puts Hendersonville a game ahead of East Rutherford (5-1 MF7) and two up on Patton (8-3-1, 4-2), which saw its three-match winning streak end.

Both teams play on the road Wednesday, with the Bearcats hosting R-S Central while Patton is at Polk County.

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A