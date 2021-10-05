Soccer, volleyball, tennis highlight busy week of high school sports in and around Catawba County

Three soccer matches had to be settled in extra time. The Hibriten volleyball team moved a step closer to its first playoff bid since 1996. And the women on Hickory's tennis team wrapped up a spot in the state playoffs.
It was a busy week in high school sports.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hibriten 3, Watauga 1 (OT)
In Lenoir, Johnny Pineda scored twice in overtime to send Hibriten to a win in a battle of two conference champions from last season.
After a scoreless half, last season’s Northwestern 3A-4A co-champion Watauga (5-6-4 overall, 2-1 NWC) scored when Zade Tincher struck in a goal from 35 yards. Gerardo Rodríguez got the Panthers even with a penalty kick to send the match to overtime.
Hibriten, last season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A champs, as well as the 2A state runner-up, went ahead when Pineda drilled home a penalty kick in the first overtime. Pineda’s second came in the second extra period on an assist from Rodriguez. JT Goudas had three saves for Hibriten.
Currently ranked No.1 in the 3A West region, the Panthers remained unbeaten at 11-0 overall, 3-0 in the conference. Hibriten hosts Alexander Central on Wednesday, while the Pioneers go to Freedom.
Ashe County 12, Freedom 5
The Huskies won a shootout at the Catawba River Soccer Complex in Morganton. The win snapped a seven-match winless streak and gave Ashe County its first victory in its new conference. The Huskies improved to 5-7-2 overall, 1-2 in the NWC. The team is scheduled to host South Caldwell on Wednesday.
Freedom dropped to 5-5-3 overall and 1-2 in NWC. The Patriots hosts Watauga on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 1, South Caldwell 0
In Taylorsville, Christian Arroyo popped in the only goal in the 67th minute to lead the Cougars to the home win. Alexander Central (5-7-1, 2-1) plays at Hibriten on Wednesday. South Caldwell (0-6, 0-3) will try for its first win this season on Wednesday at Ashe County.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at Fred T. Foard, (ppd)
The match between two of the top teams in the Western Foothills was postponed early on Monday due to COVID-19 protocols, according to an email sent by Foard’s athletic director. The soccer match has been rescheduled for October 14 at Foard.
At this time, Foard is scheduled next to play at St. Stephens on Wednesday, while Hickory hosts Statesville the same evening.
St. Stephens 6, Statesville 0
In Statesville, visiting St. Stephens (6-3-2 overall, 3-2-2 WFAC) blasted the Greyhounds to stretch its unbeaten streak to four straight and sent Statesville (1-10-1, 0-7) to its eighth loss in a row.
The Indians are scheduled to host Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while Statesville goes to Hickory.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Caldwell 5, East Burke 3 (OT)
In Icard, West Caldwell (6-8 overall, 4-3 CVAC) scored once in each overtime period to win its third in a row. East Burke (3-8-2, 2-4-1) held at 3-1 lead at halftime before the visiting Warriors rallied to force overtime.
West Caldwell next will host Newton-Conover while East Burke goes to Maiden the same evening.
Bandys 2, Bunker Hill 1 (OT)
In Claremont, Bandys (9-5 overall, 4-3 CVAC) bounced back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to eke out a road win. The Trojans rebounded from back-to-back losses last week and extended the Bears (5-5-2, 3-3-1) winless streak to three in a row.
Bandys next hosts West Lincoln on Wednesday while the Bears go to unbeaten Lincolnton.
Newton-Conover 10, Maiden 1
In Maiden, the Red Devils (7-6-1 overall, 6-1) ran the team’s win streak to five and moved above the .500 mark for for the first time this season. Newton-Conover next plays at West Caldwell on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (3-8-1, 1-6) will try and snap a five-match losing streak when they host West Lincoln on Wednesday.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Hendersonville 3, Patton 0
In Hendersonville, the Bearcats remained at the top of the conference with a shutout win over the Panthers. Winners of six in a row and unbeaten over the last 10 games, Hendersonville (11-1-1) recorded its fourth shutout in a row to improve to 6-0 in the league. That puts Hendersonville a game ahead of East Rutherford (5-1 MF7) and two up on Patton (8-3-1, 4-2), which saw its three-match winning streak end.
Both teams play on the road Wednesday, with the Bearcats hosting R-S Central while Patton is at Polk County.
GIRLS GOLF
Western Foothills 3A
In Statesville, Western Foothills Athletic 3A leader North Lincoln extended its conference lead with a nine-stroke win over Hickory in a round held at River Oaks Golf Club. The Knights top three scorers fired a 146 score during the 9-hole round to outpace Hickory, which had 157. Heading into next week’s final round at Cowan’s Ford in Stanley, North Lincoln has a combined season score of 728, which leads current second-place East Lincoln by 30 strokes. East Lincoln finished third on Monday at 162 with St. Stephens coming fourth at 175 and Fred T. Foard in fifth at 185. North Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell did not field a full team.
East Lincoln’s Kyla Callahan finished atop the leaderboard at 45, to outpace three players by one stroke. Hickory’s Lillian Bowman, North Lincoln’s Adeline Todd and West Iredell’s Kennedy Gaulding each shot a 46 on the day. The best score for St. Stephens was Christa Swanner, who finished at 50, while Chloe DeLeon topped Foard’s threesome with a 56.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
At Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton, Lindsey Hodge shot a 42 to pace Draughn to a Western Highlands 1A-2A Conference win. The Wildcats finished at 147 for the 9-hole round, outpacing Avery County’s 168. Individually, Owen’s Keira Johnson led the field with a 41. The conference will next play on Wednesday at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A
South Caldwell 9, Ashe County 0
At Hudson, the host Spartans swept all nine matches to improve to 4-5 overall. Results include: #1 singles Gwyneth Frye over Claira Corley (6-3, 4-6, 10-6); #2 singles Aislinn Chapman over Julie Herman (6-1, 6-0); # 3 Abby Mastrovito over Zada Little (6-4, 6-0); #4 singles Victoria Villacorte over Maleah Lowell (6-0, 6-2); #5 singles Sydney Austin over Ali Eller (6-1, 6-1); #6 singles Georgia Reichling over Bailey Richardson (6-2, 6-1); #1 doubles Chapman/ Mastrovito over Corley/ Herman (8-8, 7-4); Sydney Austin/ Samantha Austin over Little/ Lovell (8-5); #3 doubles Sarah Cook/ Hope Hendren over Eller/ Richardson (8-3).
Both squads return to action on Wednesday with South Caldwell going to Hibriten while the Huskies (3-8, 2-7) host Watauga.
Alexander Central 6, Hibriten 3
At Taylorsville, the Cougars won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to finish a sweep of Hibriten in the season series.
Winning for Alexander Central (10-2 overall, 7-2 NWC): #1 singles: Faith Zirkle over Keira Andrews (6-3, 6-2); #3 singles: Cassidy Caskaddon over Charlotte Gardner (2-6, 6-4, 11-9); #4 singles: Emmy Rogers (AC) over Natalie Jones (7-5, 6-3); #5 singles: Taylor Sharpe over Maddy Reid (6-2, 6-2); #1 doubles Zirkle/Caskaddon over Casey Vaught/Jones (8-5); # 2 doubles Mackenzie Harper/Rogers over Gardner/ Haley Grimbeek (8-3).
Winning for Hibriten (9-5, 5-4) were #2 singles Cassey Vaught over Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-3); #6 singles Paige Grimbeek over Rachel Skinner (6-1, 6-4); #3 doubles Reid/P.Grimbeek over Skinner/Sharpe (8-3).
The Cougars close out the regular season Wednesday at Freedom while Hibriten hosts South Caldwell.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory 7, North Iredell 2
In Olin, visiting Hickory (7-2 overall, 5-1 WFAC) wrapped up a playoff berth in the 3A state dual-team tournament with the victory. The Red Tornadoes remain in second, one match behind North Lincoln, which locked up the league’s top bid with a win over St. Stephens.
Hickory took five of the six singles matches to wrap up the victory prior to the start of doubles play. Victories for Hickory include: #1 singles Elle Holtzman over Lily Warren (8-1); #2 singles Nico Kozischek over Elleigh Williams (8-4); #3 singles Jonellis Heredia over Madison Brooks (8-5); #4 singles Berkeley Geyer over Sydney Templeton (8-2); #5 singles Sarah Oetting over Meryl Sloah (8-4); #1 doubles Holtzman/ Kozischek over Warren/ Brooks (8-1); #2 doubles Heredia/ Berkeley Geyer over Warren/ Templeton.
Hickory closes the regular season Wednesday at home against West Iredell while the Raiders (7-5, 3-3) host Statesville.
North Lincoln 9, St. Stephens 0
In Hickory, North Lincoln (12-2, 6-0) had little trouble pushing past host St. Stephens (4-8, 2-4) to wrap up the conference’s top bid for the state playoffs.
The Knights wrap up the regular season at home Wednesday against Foard while the Indians hosts East Lincoln.
Catawba Valley Athletic (2A)
West Lincoln 9, Maiden 0
In Lincolnton, the Rebels (8-1 overall, 4-0) crept closer to wrapping up the league’s top bid with a shutout of Maiden (4-5, 3-1). West Lincoln leads both Maiden and Newton-Conover by one match in the standings with two matches to play. The Rebels can clinch the CVAC’s No. 1 seed with a win at East Burke on Tuesday.
Maiden has a match at Lincolnton on Tuesday and then a home match Thursday against Newton-Conover, which hosts winless Bunker Hill on Tuesday. Should Newton-Conover and Maiden win those matches, the two schools would play Thursday for a state playoff berth.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hibriten 3, Freedom 1
In Lenoir, Hibriten (13-6 overall, 4-2 NWC) took another step towards its first playoff bid since 1996 with a four-set win over Freedom (5-11, 0-5). No set scores were available.
With the season sweep of Freedom at hand, the Panthers will look to finish a sweep of both 3A schools in the league with a home match Wednesday vs. Ashe County. A victory in that match would put the Panthers up by three over the Huskies with three to play and sew up the playoff berth.
Alexander Central 3, Ashe County 2
At West Jefferson, the Cougars (11-2, 5-1) rallied from two sets down to defeat Ashe County (2-5, 1-4) in five sets. The Huskies won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before Alexander Central rebounded 25-15 and forced a fifth set with a 27-25 win. The Cougars finished off the tiebreaking set 15-7.
Alexander Central next hosts Watauga on Wednesday with a chance to tie the Pioneers for the league lead with a win. Ashe County travels to Hibriten the same night.
Watauga 3, South Caldwell 0
In Hudson, the Pioneers (13-3, 6-0) notched a straight set win (25-10, 25-16, 25-12) over host South Caldwell.
Watauga goes to Alexander Central Wednesday for a first-place showdown on Wednesday, while the South Caldwell (2-11, 1-5) welcomes Freedom the same day.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard 3, East Lincoln 0
In Newton, the Tigers (17-2 overall, 10-1 WFAC) had little trouble putting away East Lincoln to maintain its share of the conference lead with North Iredell. The 3A West Region’s No. 2 team (by RPI) swept the No. 9 team 25-10, 25-11, 25-19.
Both teams return on Wednesday as Foard goes to North Lincoln. East Lincoln returns to Catawba County to face St. Stephens.
North Iredell 3, Hickory 0
At Hickory, the top-ranked team (by RPI) in the 3A West Region held its share of the conference lead by sweeping the Red Tornadoes in straight sets (25-19, 25-9, 25-18). North won its fourth straight, including the second in a week over Hickory.
North Iredell (14-1 overall, 9-2 WFAC) next plays at Statesville on Wednesday, while Hickory (10-7, 6-5) will take on West Iredell at home.
St. Stephens 3, North Lincoln 2
At Hickory, host St. Stephens (6-11, 3-7) helped its cause for a state playoff berth with a nail-biter win over the Knights. The set scores were 22-25, 31-29, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12.
With the win, St. Stephens latest RPI ranking in the 3A West Region is No. 29. Thirty-two teams from the region advance to the playoffs. The Indians will welcome East Lincoln on Wednesday. North Lincoln (8-9, 4-7) returns home Wednesday to play Foard.
Non-conference
Thomas Jefferson 3, West Caldwell 0
In Mooresboro, the Gryphons (5-9) won for the third time in four tries in a sweep of West Caldwell (0-15). No set scores were posted at this time. Thomas Jefferson next plays at Shelby on Thursday in a Southern Piedmont 1A-2A match. West Caldwell travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday for a Catawba Valley 2A match.