Soccer playoffs: Hickory, East Lincoln vying for berths in regional finals

The Spiders spun their 16th shutout of the season in the win over North Lincoln on Monday and the team’s eighth shutout out of the last nine matches. Defensively tough, Concord has given up 13 goals in 26 matches and more than one in a match just twice. Matthew Avila-Chona scored once in each half to account for the margin of victory. Concord is looking to return to the 3A West final after a loss in that round in 2019 to Charlotte Catholic.

Series history: North Lincoln last played Concord in a 2012 non-conference match and defeated the Spiders 1-0.

Next up: No. 7 Central Academy (16-6-3) at No. 3 Hickory (20-3-1)

2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 3 Salisbury (20-2) at No. 2 Lincolnton (19-0-3)

Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 19-17)

Coach: Brad Bagan

Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Sr., Kevin Calvo, Sr., Zander Harrison, Sr., Edwin Olivia, GK: Sam Carpenter, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 31 Wilkes Central (2-0); 11/4 vs. No. 18 Forest Hills (6-0); vs. No. 23 Lincoln Charter (3-2).