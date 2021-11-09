Soccer playoffs: Hickory, East Lincoln vying for berths in regional finals

The Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference continues a stellar postseason in boys’ soccer. The league could have two teams reach the West Region finals after Hickory and East Lincoln advanced with wins during the third round on Monday and advanced in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament.
At No. 3 in the West, Hickory is the highest seed remaining and will host any playoff matchup prior to the state final. The Red Tornadoes will host Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Wednesday. Should Hickory win, they would host either conference rival East Lincoln or Concord in the West final.
Meanwhile, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion Lincolnton will host No. 3 Salisbury in the 2A state quarterfinal. The winner will host either Community School of Davidson or Shelby next Tuesday.
Here is a look at the quarterfinal matches. (Note: quarterfinal matches were scheduled for Thursday. However, due to the threat of rain, Hickory has moved the match up a day to Wednesday at 6 p.m.)
The current schedule: fourth round: Thursday, November 11; Regional final: Tuesday, November 16; State championship: Friday November 19, Saturday November 20 (site TBA).
3A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 7 Central Academy (16-6-3) at No. 3 Hickory (20-3-1), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs 70-36, 1 state title (2001)
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key players: D: Nick Hutto, Sr., Lewis Tate, Sr., Fletcher Tate, Sr.; MF: Spears Culpepper, Sr., David Escobedo, Sr.; F: Orlando Almanza, Jr., Gabe Palencia, Jr., Ben Howard, Jr., Cesar Rangel, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 30 Ben L. Smith (9-1); 11/3 vs. No. 19 St. Stephens (2-0); 11/8 vs. No. 6 North Hendersonville (1-0)
Ten different players have scored for Hickory during the playoffs, but it's the defense that's been the difference for the Red Tornadoes. The quartet of Nick Hutto, Lewis and Fletcher Tate and Jacob Cisneros allowed just three shots on goal — none within 35 yards — during Monday’s third-round win over North Henderson. The shots that have cleared the defense have been handled by Will Braun in goal. Hickory has 12 shutouts this season, including one during a season-opening win over Central Academy.
Ben Howard scored his second goal of the playoffs on a penalty kick that proved enough for the win. Cesar Rangel also has two goals for Hickory in the postseason.
This is the third state quarterfinal appearance in three seasons for Hickory, which is looking to return to the 3A West final after last spring’s loss at Weddington. The Red Tornadoes last hosted the region final in 2012 when it defeated Charlotte Catholic to advance to the state final.
Jillings’ comments: With Hickory spreading the ball around for goals, Jillings was asked following Monday’s win, who he could count on to score in a tight game.
“It's a great problem to have, trying to find time for all of them. At any moment, any one of them can break loose to create and conjure up a little bit of magic. Ben did that tonight, creating the penalty. Cesar and Orlando both scored big goals the other night against Saint.”
Central Academy (NCHSAA playoffs 17-9)
Coach: Jay Niessner
Key players: GK: Seth Averill, Sr.; MF: Jose Dominguez, Jr. F: Jonathan Kamenick. Sr., Natu Tewelde, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 26 North Davidson (4-0); 11/4 vs. No. 10 Ledford (2-1); 11/8 at No. 2 Stuart Cramer (3-1)
Jonathan Kamenick set up Jose Dominguez for a pair of goals and Luis Cruz for a third, all coming in the first half, to lead the Cougars to the 3-1 upset win at No. 2 Cramer. Seth Averill stopped 15 shots for Central Academy. Kamenick (16 goals, 11 assists this season), has been the offensive force for the Cougars in the playoffs with three goals and four assists. Dominguez, the team’s leading goal scorer with 20, has three goals and three assists during the playoffs.
Series history: In Hickory’s season opener, the Red Tornadoes outshot the Cougars 14-5 during a 3-0 win. Lewis Tate scored a pair with Orlando Almanza getting the other. Jacob Cisneros, Ben Howard and Spears Culpepper had the assists.
Next up: No. 16 East Lincoln (14-8-2) or No. 5 Concord (23-2-1)
No. 16 East Lincoln (14-8-2) at No. 5 Concord (23-2-1)
East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 24-16)
Coach: Michael Arabie
Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Jr.; MF: Chris Mileta, Jr.; D: Connor Henderson, Sr.; Aidan Morrison, Jr. GK: Braxton Reeves, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 17 Smoky Mountain (5-1); 11/4 at No. 1 Hibriten (2-1); 11/8 vs. No. 24 Enka (5-3)
Aidan Morrison scored in the 67th minute and Jackson Thrap (4 postseason goals) added the insurance goal in the 77th to help East Lincoln put away Enka 5-3. Morrison and Blake Swanson each scored twice for the Mustangs. East Lincoln has been about the fast start in the playoffs, scoring 10 of its 12 goals in the first half. This is the fourth straight quarterfinal appearance for the Mustangs, which will try to return to the West final after winning the 2A West Region in 2019.
Concord (NCHSAA playoffs, 17-18)
Coach: Todd Tinsley
Key players: F: Matthew Avila-Chona, Jr., Oliver Coreas, Sr., Marcos Juarez, Sr., Jackson Kirila, Jr., MF: Andrew Beohler, Sr. GK: Will Bowers, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. 28 Montgomery Central (8-1); 11/4 vs. No. 12 Franklin (4-0); No. 29 North Lincoln (2-0).
The Spiders spun their 16th shutout of the season in the win over North Lincoln on Monday and the team’s eighth shutout out of the last nine matches. Defensively tough, Concord has given up 13 goals in 26 matches and more than one in a match just twice. Matthew Avila-Chona scored once in each half to account for the margin of victory. Concord is looking to return to the 3A West final after a loss in that round in 2019 to Charlotte Catholic.
Series history: North Lincoln last played Concord in a 2012 non-conference match and defeated the Spiders 1-0.
Next up: No. 7 Central Academy (16-6-3) at No. 3 Hickory (20-3-1)
2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 3 Salisbury (20-2) at No. 2 Lincolnton (19-0-3)
Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 19-17)
Coach: Brad Bagan
Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Sr., Kevin Calvo, Sr., Zander Harrison, Sr., Edwin Olivia, GK: Sam Carpenter, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 31 Wilkes Central (2-0); 11/4 vs. No. 18 Forest Hills (6-0); vs. No. 23 Lincoln Charter (3-2).
Kevin Calvo scored the winner in the second half to send the Wolves to their first state quarterfinal round since 2010. Prior to Monday, Lincolnton had lost four straight Sweet 16 matches from 2011 to 2014. Dating back to 1997 (the last NCHSAA brackets available), this is the second quarterfinal appearance for Lincolnton. In Monday’s win, Lincolnton allowed two goals in a match for just the second time this season. Zander Harrison has three goals and four assists during the playoffs with Jesus Blanco-Tellez putting four goals in the net.
Salisbury (NCHSAA playoffs 22-27, 3 state titles (2011, 2013, 2015)
Coach: Matt Parrish
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 30 West Stokes (7-0); 11/3 vs. No. 14 East Davidson (3-2); 11/8 vs. No. 11 Monroe (2-0).
Brayan Aviles and Daniel Cuevas scored in the first half and Salisbury put together its 12th shutout of the season in the win over Monroe on Monday. One of the Hornets two losses this season was a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Forest Hills, a team Lincolnton defeated 6-0 last week. A victory on Thursday will return Salisbury to the 2A West final for the first time since 2018, when the Hornets lost to Newton-Conover on penalty kicks.
Next up: No. 16 Community School of Davidson (12-7-2) or No. 4 Shelby (20-1-2)