Soccer: Hickory slides by St. Stephens on muddy field to remain unbeaten in 9 games

Hickory’s Red Tornadoes slogged through the mud and the crud on Tuesday at St. Stephens and came away a 3-0 winner to remain unbeaten on the season.

Hickory is now 9-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and alone in first place. The Indians, in spite of an impressive performance by goal keeper Eduardo Ramirez, are now 3-5.

“Sloppy for sure, sloppy for sure. But it was sloppy for both teams, as well,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “So we tried to stress it’s the same for both teams, so don’t get frustrated, eventually the dam will burst. Just keep fighting through and good things will happen.”

It was sound and timely advice, for sure, to the Tornadoes who outshot the Indians to the tune of 28-3. Hickory’s Jose Vallecillos got a break away within the first few minutes but went over the net.

It wasn’t until 8:35 remained in the first half that Carter Holt rifled one off Ramirez just inside the right post for the game’s first goal.

St. Stephens’ first shot didn’t come until the game was nearly 18 minutes old. The Indians only managed one other shot the first half, but Mackenzie Tonks smothered it. When the Indians did manage to get the ball away from the relentless Hickory attack, the Red Tornadoes’ defenders quicky turned them away.