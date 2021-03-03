Soccer: Hickory slides by St. Stephens on muddy field to remain unbeaten in 9 games

Hickory’s Red Tornadoes slogged through the mud and the crud on Tuesday at St. Stephens and came away a 3-0 winner to remain unbeaten on the season.
Hickory is now 9-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and alone in first place. The Indians, in spite of an impressive performance by goal keeper Eduardo Ramirez, are now 3-5.
“Sloppy for sure, sloppy for sure. But it was sloppy for both teams, as well,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “So we tried to stress it’s the same for both teams, so don’t get frustrated, eventually the dam will burst. Just keep fighting through and good things will happen.”
It was sound and timely advice, for sure, to the Tornadoes who outshot the Indians to the tune of 28-3. Hickory’s Jose Vallecillos got a break away within the first few minutes but went over the net.
It wasn’t until 8:35 remained in the first half that Carter Holt rifled one off Ramirez just inside the right post for the game’s first goal.
St. Stephens’ first shot didn’t come until the game was nearly 18 minutes old. The Indians only managed one other shot the first half, but Mackenzie Tonks smothered it. When the Indians did manage to get the ball away from the relentless Hickory attack, the Red Tornadoes’ defenders quicky turned them away.
“Nick Hutto, he epitomized how you have to approach this game – never say die,” Jillings said. “Think you’re beat in one second, then he’s right back winning the ball for us.”
The Red Tornadoes picked up a second goal when Patrick Ceccatoe scored with less than four minutes remaining in the first half. Hickory led 2-0 at the break.
That advantage carried into the second half, when St. Stephens was forced to play offense on the end of the field where most of the action had been for the first 40 minutes. The quagmire made a difficult task all but impossible against a stingy Hickory defense.
The Indians got just one shot on goal in the second half which Tonks had no trouble corralling.
Jillings had nothing but praise for his back four of Hutton, Ben Boston, Lewis Tate and Fletcher Tate. Tuesday’s win was the fifth shutout in nine outings for Hickory. The team has not allowed more than one goal in any game.
“Spears Culpper did the same thing in the middle of the field for us,” Jillings said. “Lewis and Fletch in the back have been organized for us.”
The Red Tornadoes, unofficially, took 12 shots in the first half and 16 more in the second half. Although Ramirez finished the night with 12 saves, he couldn’t stop Ceccato from notching his second goal of the game with 13:05 to go.
Vallecillos somehow managed to push the ball through the mud and past Indians’ defenders with better footwork than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. He found Ceccato sliding into an open spot for the clincher.
"We wanted to look to combine a little more, rather than leave players alone on an island,” Jillings said in explaining the Red Tornadoes’ strategy on the spongy soft turf. “We weren’t going to be able to pick the ball up and run for 40 yards. You don’t know what bounce the ball’s going to take.”
Hickory was ranked ninth among North Carolina’s 3A teams going into Tuesday’s contest.
“We’ve put ourselves in good position,” Jillings said about being unbeaten through nine games. “We have three games to go. The big thing is not looking past what’s right in front of us.”
Both teams will be in action on the road on Wednesday. The Indians will travel to Alexander Central while the Red Tornadoes will be at South Caldwell.