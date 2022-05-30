Rowan County defeats Hickory Post 48

The Rowan County American Legion baseball team defeated Hickory Post 48 by an 1-7 final in seven innings Sunday at Newman Park in Salisbury.

Rowan scored three runs in the first inning before adding another three third and one fourth.

On the other side, Hickory (2-5, 0-4 Area IV Western Division) scored once in the sixth inning. Rowan (3-3) outhit Post 48 9-4 in a game that saw four errors, all from Hickory.

Hickory’s Blake Evans and Josh Barkley registered one hit apiece, while Aiden Landrum registered two. Rowan's hits came from Cameron Burleyson, Cole Johnson, Jackson Deal, Zander Burton, Matt Connolly, Blake Hill and Zach McNeely.

Rowan’s pitcher Jake Blevins threw the first six innings of four-hit ball during which he allowed one run with four strikeouts.

Josh Barkley started for Post 48 and pitched four innings. He struck out three and allowed eight hits and seven runs, three of which were earned. Luke Davis and Jack McGhinnis pitched one inning each.

Hickory is scheduled to visit Cleveland County Post 82 Monday at 7 p.m.