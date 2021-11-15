‘Reeling In For Red Hawks’ fundraiser set for Dec. 12

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is holding its second annual “Reeling In For Red Hawks” fundraising tournament from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 12.

The event will again be held at the Whittenburg ramp on Lake Hickory. Entry into the tournament is $100 per team and $10 for the Big Fish competition.

Funds raised from the event will provide scholarship opportunities for current and future Red Hawk anglers and help pay travel expenses, equipment and tournament entry fees.

“We are excited about this fundraiser tournament,” Angela Mayo, the college’s head bass fishing coach, said. “We have had a lot of support from the Lake Hickory community and hope to have a great turnout this year. We will be holding this tournament the same hours as the Lake Hickory Winter Trail so that people can fish both tournaments. That opens the door to for all the people that normally fish the Winter Trail to fish that trail but still support the CVCC anglers.”

The college’s bass fishing team is in its third season of competition and despite being a newer program has already made waves. The Red Hawks have the highest-ranked bass fishing team in the state and have placed 28th among community colleges in the latest Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings.