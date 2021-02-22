Redhawks fall in Sunday matchup with USC Salkehatchie

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team dropped its series finale 7-4 to USC Salkehatchie on Sunday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder and left fielder Jackson Brown led the Red Hawks (3-2) with three hits each in the contest, while Brett Eurey added two RBI.

The Indians took a 5-0 lead through the first 2.5 innings of Sunday’s contest, scoring one run in the first inning and four in the third inning.

Catawba Valley cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs to pull within 5-3. Eurey hit a two-run homer during the inning, while Brown added an RBI single.

USC Salkehatchie extended its lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning, plating two runs, including an RBI single by shortstop Anthony Baez.

The Red Hawks fought to the final out, scoring one run on a homer by Blackwelder in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, a double play with runners on second and third ended Sunday’s game.

On the mound, Andrew Dye led the Catawba Valley, striking out seven batters and allowing three hits and two runs in 5.1 innings.

The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home doubleheader against Surry Community College. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.