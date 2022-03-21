Red Hawks’ win streak up to 12 after weekend wins

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept third-ranked Division III Herkimer College and conference foe Fayetteville Tech on the road to push its win streak to program-record 12 games.

The Red Hawks improve to 17-1 overall on the season and 8-0 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley 3, Herkimer 2

A walk-off single by Kyliee Lapham in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Red Hawks to a thrilling one-run win in game one of the set Friday against the Generals in Myrtle Beach.

The Generals took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the first inning, but the Red Hawks quickly answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first on a Cali Hinnant single.

Herkimer tied the contest on a passed ball in the sixth inning, setting the stage for the extra-inning showdown.

CVCC loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning with just one out, and Lapham’s single to right field scored Kaylee Yoder for the game winner.

Hinnant, who started on the mound, allowed five hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out 12 batters. Payton Thomas pitched the final inning of the contest, earning the win.

Catawba Valley 3, Herkimer 0

Starting pitcher Jillian Jones tossed a four-hit complete game, helping the Red Hawks shut out the General in the doubleheader finale on Friday in Myrtle Beach.

Jones allowed just four hits and struck out three batters to pick up her sixth win of the spring.

Offensively, Lillie Pennington, Cali Hinnant and Kiana Mullner each drove in one run for CVCC.

Catawba Valley 10, Fayetteville Tech 0

Cali Hinnant tossed her fifth career no hitter, lifting to the Red Hawks to the win in Saturday’s conference series opener against the Trojans.

Jessica Cannon and Kyliee Lapham paced Catawba Valley on offense, driving in three runs each. Cannon also recorded a team-best three hits, including an RBI triple during the second inning.

Hinnant allowed two walks and struck out 10 batters, improving to 8-0 on the season.

Catawba Valley 14, Fayetteville Tech 3

The Red Hawks tallied 12 hits, including a team-high three off the bat of Cali Hinnant, to complete Saturday’s doubleheader sweep.

Hinnant drove in a team-high four RBI, while second baseman Emma Kuproski added three RBI. Hinnant, Kuproski and Grace Andrews all tallied one double each in the game.

Catawba Valley pitchers Jillian Jones and Payton Thomas combined to allow eight hits, two walks and strike out five batters. Jones earned the win — improving to 7-0 on the season.