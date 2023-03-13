The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team won three of its four conference games played during this past weekend at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 18-4 overall and 5-1 in Region 10 games.

Catawba Valley bounced back from an early 2-0 setback to Bryant & Stratton in game one on Friday to earn a 8-4 victory in game two. Camryn Bryant led the Red Hawks in second game against the Bobcats, going 3-for-3 at the plate, while Chesney Stikeleather, Kiana Mullner and Annie Andrews each tallied two hits in the contest.

On Saturday, the Red Hawks earned a doubleheader sweep against visiting Richard Bland — winning 7-0 and 12-2.

Jessica Cannon and Grace Andrews led the Red Hawks in the game one win against the Statesmen with two RBI each. Mya Morency, Kiana Mullner and Alyssa Kropski also drove in one run each in the opening contest of the set.

Andrews also tallied a team-best three RBI in the Red Hawks’ game two win against Richard Bland. Camryn Bryant and Chesney Stikeleather added two RBI each.

Red Hawk pitchers Mayson Lail and Jillian Jones both earned decision wins on Saturday. Lail improved to 9-2 on the season, while Jones moved to 8-2 on the season.

Next up

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Friday with a pair of home conference games against Brunswick Community College. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.