Red Hawks win 3 in one weekend; CVCC baseball team improves to 6-5

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team swept its Region 10 weekend series against Cleveland Community College on Saturday and Sunday.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in Region 10 play.
Game one: Catawba Valley 11, Cleveland 8
The Red Hawks used eight hits, including home runs by Jack Stevens and Cole Cunningham, to earn a three-run victory in the first game of the set on Saturday.
Stevens tallied a team-high three hits and six RBI in the contest and also recorded his first career grand slam during the fourth inning.
Cunningham added a three-run home run during seventh inning, and teammates Preston Conner and Jose Vargas also drove in one run each for Catawba Valley.
On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned the victory to improve to 2-1 on the season. He allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out five batters.
Game two: Catawba Valley 9, Cleveland 4
CVCC overcame a three-run deficit early by scoring four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth inning to complete Saturday’s doubleheader sweep.
Catawba Valley third baseman Cole Cunningham hit a home run for the second-straight game, and he led all Red Hawk hitters with three RBI.
Second baseman Juan Moreno tallied a team-high three hits for Catawba Valley, including a pair of RBIs.
Red Hawk starting pitcher Andrew Dye earned the victory. Dye allowed eight hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and struck out seven batters.
Game three: Catawba Valley 6, Cleveland 2
The Red Hawks scored in the first three innings of Sunday’s series finale to pull ahead early en route to the four-run win to complete the three-game sweep against the Yetis.
Catcher Lane Rhodes paced Catawba Valley with a team-high three RBI, while second baseman Juan Moreno added an RBI double in the contest.
Starting pitcher Bryson Hammer earned his first win of the season for the Red Hawks. He allowed four hits, one run, two walks and struck out four batters in 4.2 innings.
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home midweek doubleheader against USC Union. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.