Red Hawks win 3 in one weekend; CVCC baseball team improves to 6-5

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team swept its Region 10 weekend series against Cleveland Community College on Saturday and Sunday.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in Region 10 play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 11, Cleveland 8

The Red Hawks used eight hits, including home runs by Jack Stevens and Cole Cunningham, to earn a three-run victory in the first game of the set on Saturday.

Stevens tallied a team-high three hits and six RBI in the contest and also recorded his first career grand slam during the fourth inning.

Cunningham added a three-run home run during seventh inning, and teammates Preston Conner and Jose Vargas also drove in one run each for Catawba Valley.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned the victory to improve to 2-1 on the season. He allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out five batters.

Game two: Catawba Valley 9, Cleveland 4

