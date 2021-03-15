Red Hawks win 10-4 in series finale against Patriots

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team pounded out 14 hits on Sunday, winning 10-4 in its conference series finale with Patrick Henry at Hooker Field.

Designated hitter Masashi Takegama led the Red Hawks (14-4, 4–2 in Region 10 West play), going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a home run, while first baseman James Hinson went 2-for-3 with a home run.

Sunday’s game marked the 12th time this season that Catawba Valley’s offense scored 10 or more runs, and it was also the 13th game it tallied 10 or more hits.

CVCC scored in five-straight innings on Sunday from the second to the sixth, leading wire to wire in the Region 10 contest.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder (3-6, run scored), right fielder Brett Eurey (2-4, RBI) and third baseman Jordan Montgomery (2-5, two RBI) also recorded multi-hit performances on Sunday for the Red Hawks.

On the mound, CVCC starting pitcher Mason Herbert improved to 3-1 on the season.

Herbert allowed six hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out nine batters – part of a 15-strikeout effort by the Red Hawk pitching staff, including relievers Jonah Milchuck and Cooper Sain.

Up Next

The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in Spartanburg, S.C.