Red Hawks volleyball team notches two wins in trip to Tennessee

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team won two matches during its first road tournament of the season on Saturday at the Walters State Invitational in Tennessee — both in five-set fashion.

Wallace State-Hanceville (Ala.) 3, Catawba Valley 0

The Red Hawks fell in straight sets to the Division I Lions during their opening match of the Walters State Invitational on Saturday.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

Grace Kilby led the charge for CVCC with seven kills, while Mauria Cannady added five kills. Setter Jordan Schlageter recorded 22 assists.

Defensively, libero Grace Nelson recorded 13 digs, and middle hitter Alexia Cunningham recorded two blocks.

Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) 2

The Red Hawks battled back and forth with the Division I Pioneers before coming away with a five-set win, avenging an earlier loss this season.

Set scores were 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26 and 15-11.

Three Red Hawks led the attack with double-digit kills, including Abbey Smith with 13, Gracie Harrington with 12 and Grace Kilby with 11. Setter Jordan Schlageter recorded 37 assists — her fifth game of the season with 30 or more assists.

Defensively, five Red Hawks recorded 10 or more digs, including a team-best 27 by Grace Nelson. Harrington (21), Smith (20), Kilby (16) and Schlageter (12) also reached double figures in digs.

Middle hitters Alexia Cunningham and Maura Cannady both recorded a team-best eight blocks in the match.

Nelson also led Catawba Valley with four of the team’s eight aces.

Catawba Valley 3, Walters State (Tenn.) 2

Battling from down two sets early, the Red Hawks stunned the host Senators in the tournament finale on Saturday afternoon.

Set scores were 21-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 15-12.

Abbey Smith led the Red Hawks with 22 kills, which is one kill shy of her career high set last week. Alexia Cunningham and Grace Kilby also recorded double-digit kills with 13 and 12, respectively.

Catawba Valley setter Jordan Schlageter also notched her third match of the season with 40-plus assists. She finished Saturday’s match against Walters State with 43 assists.

On defense, libero Grace Nelson registered a team-high 24 digs, Gracie Harrington added 20 digs and Smith recorded 19 digs.

Middle hitter Alexia Cunningham led the Red Hawks with four blocks.

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Raleigh to take on Wake Tech in conference play. Match time between the Red Hawks and Eagles is 6 p.m.