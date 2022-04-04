Red Hawks take 2 out of 3 in baseball matchup; CVCC takes field again on Wednesday

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team won two out of three Region 10 games played this past weekend against Cleveland Community College in Shelby.

Game one: Catawba Valley 5, Cleveland 2

The Red Hawks used a four-run fourth inning to push past the Yetis for a three-run victory during the two team’s series opener on Saturday.

Jackie Jimenez powered CVCC with a two-run double during the fourth inning, while Masashi Takegama added an RBI single during the frame. Graham Dalton also tallied a team-high two hits during game one of the conference set.

On the mound, Red Hawks starting pitcher Jordan Davis improved to 2-0 on the season. He allowed two hits, one run, one walk and struck out six batters in six innings of work.

Jonah Milchuck earned his fourth save of the spring, closing out the final three innings of the contest.

Game two: Catawba Valley 3, Cleveland 1

Scoring one run each in the first three innings, the Red Hawks pulled ahead early and held off the Yetis for a two-run win to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader.

Zack Summerville and Graham Dalton paced Catawba Valley with two hits each, and Kyle Raynor tallied the lone RBI for CVCC in the contest.

Starting pitcher Darwin Ruiz earned his first win on the season for the Red Hawks. He allowed five hits, one run, two walks and struck out a season-high 10 batters.

Bailey McGinnis closed out the final inning, striking out two batters to earn his first save of 2022.

Game three: Cleveland 8, Catawba Valley 7

Despite a last-inning rally, the Red Hawks came up one run short in a loss during Sunday’s conference series finale against the Yetis.

Catawba Valley trailed 8-3 entering the ninth inning, but used a two-run single from Graham Dalton, a wild pitch and a balk to score four runs during the frame. That effort, however, would not be enough as Cleveland earned a strike out to preserve the victory.

Zack Summerville and Jack Stevens both tallied a team-high two hits for Catawba Valley. Summerville, Stevens and Juan Moreno also drove in one run each.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Bryson Hammer had a solid five-inning outing, striking out 10 batters — his second double-digit strikeout performance in his past three starts.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday with a road contest at Guilford Tech. The Red Hawks face the Titans at 5 p.m. at Truist Point ballpark — home of the High Point Rockers — in High Point.