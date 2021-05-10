Red Hawks sweep Yetis; win 40th game of season

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team recorded a three-game conference series sweep this weekend against host Cleveland at McNair Field.
The Red Hawks improve to 40-11 overall and 24-2 in Region 10 play. This is the fourth season in program history that Catawba Valley has won 40 or more games.
Game one: No. 6 CVCC 14, Cleveland 8 (seven innings)
Behind 17 hits, including a double and home run each from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder and first baseman James Hinson, the Red Hawks defeated the Yetis in game one of the set on Saturday.
Seven CVCC hitters tallied two or more hits in game one, including three each off the bats of third baseman Jordan Montgomery and outfielder Brett Eurey and two each from left fielder Jackson Brown, catcher Jean Carlos Diaz, shortstop Kye Andress, Blackwelder and Hinson.
On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Mason Herbert improved to 7-1 on the season. He allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four batters.
Herbert and CVCC relievers Ian Asken, Brett Banks and Noah Carter combined to strike out 13 batters in Saturday’s opener.
Game two: No. 6 CVCC 17, Cleveland 0 (six innings)
Behind a four-hit shutout from starting pitcher Andrew Dye, the Red Hawks swept Saturday’s doubleheader against the Yetis.
Designated hitter Reece Landmark, third baseman Jordan Montgomery and catcher Jackie Jimenez drove in two runs each to lead Catawba Valley offensively.
Left fielder Jackson Brown, shortstop Kye Andress and Landmark all had two hits each — part of a 12-hit performance at the plate for CVCC.
Dye struck out eight batters and allowed three walks in his complete game shutout. He improves to 7-1 on the season.
Game three: No. 6 CVCC 17, Cleveland 2 (seven innings)
The Red Hawks completed the three-game series sweep on Sunday, scoring 17 runs against the Yetis for a second-straight game.
Designated hitter Reece Landmark led CVCC, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBI, while center fielder Malik Stephens went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Outfielders Jackson Brown and Brett Eurey also drove in two runs each.
Catawba Valley starting pitcher Jordan Davis earned the win. He allowed three hits and struck out two batters in 2.2 innings, improving to 6-1 on the season.
Davis was one of seven Red Hawk arms who saw action in Sunday’s series finale, including Chance Daquila, Javier Martinez, Jonah Milchuck, Matias Marchesini, Walker Case and Cooper Saine. The seven CVCC pitchers combined to allow just two earned runs, one walk and struck out eight batters.
The CVCC baseball team now awaits the Region 10/Southeast District tournament, which takes place starting Friday at the Burlington Athletic Park in Burlington, N.C. The Red Hawks will be the top seed from the West Division.
The winner of the tournament earns a berth at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II World Series in Enid, Okla., which takes place from May 29 to June 4.