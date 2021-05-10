Red Hawks sweep Yetis; win 40th game of season

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team recorded a three-game conference series sweep this weekend against host Cleveland at McNair Field.

The Red Hawks improve to 40-11 overall and 24-2 in Region 10 play. This is the fourth season in program history that Catawba Valley has won 40 or more games.

Game one: No. 6 CVCC 14, Cleveland 8 (seven innings)

Behind 17 hits, including a double and home run each from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder and first baseman James Hinson, the Red Hawks defeated the Yetis in game one of the set on Saturday.

Seven CVCC hitters tallied two or more hits in game one, including three each off the bats of third baseman Jordan Montgomery and outfielder Brett Eurey and two each from left fielder Jackson Brown, catcher Jean Carlos Diaz, shortstop Kye Andress, Blackwelder and Hinson.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Mason Herbert improved to 7-1 on the season. He allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four batters.

Herbert and CVCC relievers Ian Asken, Brett Banks and Noah Carter combined to strike out 13 batters in Saturday’s opener.

Game two: No. 6 CVCC 17, Cleveland 0 (six innings)