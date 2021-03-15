Red Hawks sweep Patriots to finish weekend undefeated

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team completed a perfect weekend on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep against Patrick Henry at Highland Recreation Center.

With Sunday’s victories, the Red Hawks improve to 13-5 overall and 6-2 in Region 10 West play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 6, Patrick Henry 5 (eight innings)

After a solo home run by Red Hawks pitcher Cali Hinnant tied Sunday’s opener in the bottom of the seventh inning, a costly Patriot error allowed Hayley Morrow to score the game-winning run for CVCC in the eighth inning.

The first game of the doubleheader between CVCC and PHCC was extremely competitive and featured five lead changes and three ties.

Offensively, Payton Goble tallied a team-high two hits for CVCC, while left fielder Lillie Pennington recorded a team-best two RBI.

Hinnant tossed a complete game and struck out 13 batters, improving to 7-1 overall on the season.

Game two: Catawba Valley 17, Patrick Henry 8 (five innings)

The Red Hawks used 17 hits, including four off the bat of center fielder Ashlyn Parsons, to complete the doubleheader sweep of the Patriots on Sunday.