Red Hawks sweep Patriots in key division match up

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team capped off an undefeated week by sweeping a crucial Region 10 West division series against Patrick & Henry last weekend at Henkel-Alley Field in Hickory

With the three victories, the Red Hawks improve to 23-18 overall and 15-7 in Region 10 West division play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 11, Patrick & Henry 1

The Red Hawks tallied 11 runs on 11 hits, including a home run from first baseman Reece Landmark, in a victory against the Patriots in game one of the set on Saturday.

Landmark led Catawba Valley with three RBI in the contest, while Jack Stevens and Zack Summerville each drove in two. Graham Dalton, Lane Rhodes and Jose Vargas also had one RBI each.

On the mound, Red Hawks starter Jordan Davis allowed just one hit, one run, four walks and struck out five batters to earn the victory. Jonah Milchuck closed out the final inning, striking out one batter.

Game two: Catawba Valley 2, Patrick & Henry 1

The Red Hawks scored one run early, one run late and held off a late charge from the Patriots to earn a one-run victory in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Jack Stevens tallied the lone RBI and one of five hits for Catawba Valley in the contest. Jackie Jimenez, Walker Waters, Reece Landmark and Cole Cunningham also tallied one hit each for CVCC.

Red Hawk pitchers Jonah Milchuck, Bailey McGinnis and Aiken Minton allowed five hits, one run, three walks and struck out six batters. Milchuck earned the win, while Minton recorded the save.

Game three: Catawba Valley 13, Patrick & Henry 1

Behind a six-RBI performance from third baseman Jackie Jimenez, the Red Hawks closed out the conference series sweep with a five-inning victory against the Patriots on Sunday.

Catawba Valley recorded 12 hits, including home runs from Zack Summerville, Jack Stevens, Reece Landmark and Jimenez. Nine of those 12 hits were for extra bases.

Red Hawks starting pitcher Bryson Hammer allowed just two Patrick & Henry hits, earning the victory.

He gave up one unearned run, three walks and struck out 10 batters in his five innings of work.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Guilford Tech. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Truist Point ballpark in High Point.