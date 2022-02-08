Red Hawks sweep Indians in baseball matchup

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team swept a road doubleheader with USC Salkehatchie in Allendale, South Carolina, during its season opener and head coach Marshall McDonald’s debut on Sunday.
Game one: Catawba Valley 2, USC Salkehatchie 0
Behind a pair of RBI hits from Sean Seale and Reece Landmark, the Red Hawks won their season opener on Sunday afternoon against the Indians.
Red Hawk pitchers combined to strike out 17 USC Salkehatchie batters, including six by starter Chance Daquila.
Bryson Hammer came out of the bullpen to record a team-best eight punch outs and strand two USC Salk runners in scoring position.
Jonah Milchuck closed the game for the Red Hawks, striking out all three batters he faced to record the save.
Game two: Catawba Valley 13, USC Salkehatchie 1 (six innings)
The Red Hawks pounded out 10 hits, including two apiece off the bats of Zack Summerville, Sean Seale and Preston Conner, to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Catawba Valley pitchers also one-hit the Indians. Starter Andrew Dye went three innings, allowing one hit, one run and one walk while striking out six batters.
Jordan Davis finished the final two innings on the mound for the Red Hawks, allowing no hits, one walk and strikeout out six USC Salk batters.
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action Wednesday for a road doubleheader against USC Union. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. in Union, South Carolina.