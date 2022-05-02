Red Hawks sweep Eagles; clinch top seed in West division

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team capped its 2022 regular season by sweeping Southwest Virginia in a three-game conference series on Saturday and Sunday at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks improve to 32-24 overall and 24-12 in conference games. This marks the 12th straight season that Catawba Valley has won at least 30 or more games on the baseball diamond.

Catawba Valley 13, Southwest Virginia 5

Behind 13 hits at the plate and a pair of three-RBI performances from Jackie Jimenez and Jack Stevens, the Red Hawks took game one of the series against the Eagles in eight innings on Saturday.

Jimenez and Stevens both tallied a team-high three hits, including a double apiece. Reece Landmark added two hits, while Walker Waters recorded a double.

Juan Moreno, Graham Dalton, Lane Rhodes, Jean Carlos Diaz and Landmark all drove in one run each for CVCC.

On the mound, Catawba Valley starting pitcher Bryson Hammer earned the win. He allowed one hit, one run, three walks and struck out six batters. He improves to 6-2 on the season.

Bailey McGinnis and Aiken Minton closed out the final five innings for CVCC, striking out a combined seven batters.

Catawba Valley 5, Southwest Virginia 3

The Red Hawks scored five runs early and held off a late charge by the Eagles to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader at Henkel-Alley Field.

Reece Landmark led Catawba Valley, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. Zack Summerville, Jackie Jimenez and Jack Stevens also drove in one RBI each for CVCC.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned the win. Daquila allowed seven hits, one earned run and struck out seven batters. He improves to 5-3 on the season.

CVCC reliever Jonah Milchuck earned the 2.2 inning save — his sixth of the spring. Milchuck struck out five batters.

Catawba Valley 9, Southwest Virginia 2

The Red Hawks celebrated a successful “Sophomore Day” with a seven-run victory in the conference series finale against the Eagles on Sunday.

Zack Summerville, Reece Landmark and Cole Cunningham led the Red Hawks — each connecting with a home run.

Cunningham drove in a team-high four RBI, while Jackie Jimenez, Masashi Takegama, Lane Rhodes, Landmark and Summerville each drove in one run.

Red Hawk pitchers Brent Byler, Jordan Davis, Andrew Dye, Noah Carter, Dawrin Ruiz and Troy Shepherd combined to allow nine hits, two runs, one walk and strike out nine Eagle batters. Davis earned the win, improving to 4-1 this season.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team now prepares for the Region 10/South Atlantic District tournament, which takes place starting Friday in Morehead City.

The Red Hawks will enter as the No. 1 seed in the West division and take on the No. 4 seed from the East division in the first round.