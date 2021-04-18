Red Hawks sweep doubleheader from Patriots

Patrick Henry grabbed control in game two by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning off CVCC starter Andrew Dye.

The Red Hawks cut their deficit to just one run in the third inning, capitalizing on a leadoff single by Jordan Montgomery, a double by Kye Andress and an RBI single by Chandler Blackwelder to make it a 3-2 game.

Despite his team’s early deficit, Dye settled in after giving up his early runs, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced, including striking out the side in the fourth inning.

CVCC tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when center fielder Malik Stephens came home to score on a two-out single by left fielder Jackson Brown.

The Red Hawks snuffed out a potential Patriot rally in the top of the seventh inning, stranding a runner on second base.

Blackwelder led off the bottom of the seventh inning for CVCC, hitting a ground ball to third base. The ball fielded by Patriot third baseman Javian Serrano sailed over the head of first baseman Max Harper, allowing Blackwelder to advance to second base.

Harper then fielded the overthrown ball, throwing back to third base, but his throw would also be misplayed, allowing Blackwelder to round the bases for the thrilling game-winning run.