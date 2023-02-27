The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team complete its three-game conference sweep against Wake Tech on Sunday afternoon with a 12-4 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 7-6 overall and 3-0 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second inning and one in the third inning to take an early 6-1 lead against Wake Tech through three complete innings.

Third baseman Tate Abbott led the early charge offensively for the Red Hawks with a two-run double while four Red Hawks each tallied an RBI sac fly, including Sean Seale, Jack Stevens, Fabian Walker and Abbott.

The Eagles answered back with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to close to within 6-4 of the lead.

However, Catawba Valley scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to complete the run-rule victory.

CVCC first baseman Jake Gorman recorded a home run in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the seventh inning, while Carter Lindsay added a two-run single during the sixth.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Matthew Hall earned his second win of the spring, improving to 2-0 on the season. Hall allowed three hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out four batters in 4.1 innings.

Next up

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field. Admission is $5.