The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split its Region 10 doubleheader with Patrick & Henry on Thursday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks’ record is now 23-17 overall and 15-5 in Region 10 play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 7, Patrick & Henry 3

The Red Hawks overcame an early three-run deficit to pick up a four-run victory in the opening game of Thursday’s doubleheader.

Down 3-0 through 3 innings, CVCC scored two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings and three runs in the seventh to earn the conference win.

Jack Stevens, Sean Seale, Tate Abbott, Elec Yount and Jordan Spearman led the charge offensively for the Red Hawks with one RBI each. Stevens and teammate Bryson Chandler tallied a team-high two hits apiece.

On the mound, Catawba Valley starting pitcher Trace Baker earned his conference-leading sixth win of the season. Baker allowed five hits, three runs, one walk and struck out two batters in 5.2 innings.

Red Hawk relievers Ian Anderson and Aiken Minton closed out the final 3 innings, allowing a combined one hit, one walk and striking out four Patriot batters.

Game two: Patrick & Henry 4, Catawba Valley 1

The Red Hawks were hindered by a three-hit performance at the plate and four errors on defense in a three-run loss to the Patriots in Thursday’s doubleheader finale.

Tate Abbott, Bryson Chandler and Connor Bradley led CVCC with one hit each.

The Patriots scored one run each in the first and fourth innings — both coming on Red Hawk errors. Patrick & Henry added two more runs in the fourth inning on a pair of RBI singles from Andrew Barrese and Trey Shelton.

Catawba Valley threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning by loading the bases. Bradley’s RBI single in the inning broke up the shutout bid but a strike out ended the potential comeback for the Red Hawks.

Next up

After the series finale between the Red Hawks and Patriots was rained out, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road conference game against USC Sumter. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Sumter, S.C.