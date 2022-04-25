Red Hawks split doubleheader with No. 16 Cobras

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a second conference doubleheader in as many days on Saturday — this time with rival Caldwell at Highland Recreation Center.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 31-7 overall and 14-6 in Region 10 games.

Catawba Valley 5, Caldwell 2: Behind three RBI from left fielder Lillie Pennington, the Red Hawks won the opening game of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon against the Cobras.

CVCC took a 2-0 lead through two innings — scoring one run in each of the first two innings, including a first-inning RBI single by Pennington.

Caldwell cut its deficit in half with a solo home run by Kiara Dewey in the fourth inning, but Catawba Valley roared back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Pennington and an RBI double by Cora Olivares.

Kaylee Redwine’s RBI single in the sixth inning pushed the Cobras to within three runs of the lead, but they could get no further.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Cali Hinnant improved to 15-4 overall on the season. She allowed seven hits, two runs, one walk and struck out eight batters in her complete game pitching performance.

Caldwell 7, Catawba Valley 1: The Cobras scored at least one run in the first four innings against the Red Hawks, taking game two of the doubleheader and earning a split.

Emma Kuproski led the Red Hawks in game two, tallying one hit and one RBI. Cali Hinnant, Cora Olivares, Grace Andrews and Brianna Broome also tallied one hit each for CVCC.

Brianna Lewis went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI for Caldwell, while Kiara Dewey went 2-for-3 and recorded her second-straight home run.

The Cobras scored three runs in the first inning, one each in the second and third innings and two in the fourth inning to pull ahead 7-0.

Kuproski’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke up the shutout bid and put the Red Hawks on the scoreboard, but CVCC was unable to score again.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Wednesday with a conference doubleheader against Wake Tech. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.