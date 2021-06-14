Red Hawks softball team announces season awards, 7 women honored

Cali Hinnant received the Red Hawks’ Ace award, which goes to the pitcher of the year.

The Kings Fork, Va. native finished the spring with a 17-8 record in 169.2 innings pitched with 220 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA. She added 49 hits, including a team-high 15 doubles, and 38 RBI at the plate.

Hinnant earned Region 10 first team honors for her play in the circle and at the plate.

“I don't think it is any surprise here that Cali Hinnant is our team's pitcher of the year and our Ace award winner,” Bumgarner said. “Cali was one of five pitchers in the nation in NJCAA DII with over 200 strikeouts for the season. She led Region 10 in wins, strikeouts, ERA and numerous other statistical categories. She will look to continue her success next year and help lead our program to even more success next season.”

Finally, receiving the inaugural Gorilla Glue award were two Red Hawks — pitcher/outfielder Payton Goble and outfielder Ashlyn Parsons.

Goble recorded a .365 batting average with 42 hits and 26 RBI at the plate. She also pitched in 13 games, recording a 6-3 record with a 2.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts.