Red Hawks softball team announces season awards, 7 women honored

Following to completion of its first full season, the Catawba Valley Community College softball program announced its 2021 end of year awards.
Seven awards were presented to Red Hawk softball players.
Third baseman Alleigh Himes was the recipient of the team's Gold Glove award, which is given to the best defender.
A Winston-Salem State transfer, Himes finished the spring at third base with a .905 fielding percentage with 72 put outs.
“Alleigh did so much for us this year,” Bumgarner said. “Most of the time people look at her offensive production, and rightly so as she was at the top in most hitting categories, but her teammates recognized how important she was to our success from a defensive standpoint. Very sure with her glove, strong arm and accurate throws, she was our anchor at the ‘hot corner.’ Teams found out they better not hit it in her direction. She will be greatly missed next year.”
The Silver Slugger award was presented to shortstop Grace Andrews.
The Hillsborough, N.C. native finished the 2021 season with a .442 batting average, .750 slugging percentage, 53 hits and 41 RBI.
“Grace was a big-time player for us this year, especially with a bat in her hands,” Bumgarner said. “She was second on the team in home runs and batting average. She led the team in total hits and RBIs. We will look for Grace to continue to be among the conference's best hitters and help lead our team to reach our goals for the 2022 season.”
Receiving the Erin Cole We Over Me" award is outfielder Lillie Pennington.
The award, which is named after Cole — one of the players on the inaugural team last spring, is given to the Catawba Valley softball player who embodies the program's selfless motto and mentality.
“Lillie is another blue-collar player that gives you her absolute best,” Bumgarner said. “She is willing to do whatever the team needs in order for us to be successful. If that means dive for a ball, let a ball hit her to keep it in front, get hit by a pitch or carry multiple equipment items and make sure they are locked up, she does it. With her work ethic and selfless attitude she will be counted on next year as a leader because she already leads by example.”
Outfielder Madison Ross was chosen for the Most Improved award.
Bumgarner said the former North Gaston product was a shining example for her teammates.
“Madison is a ‘what can I do for the team to help’ kind of player,” Bumgarner said. “She’s an extremely hard worker who tried to get one percent better every day. You always get Madison's best effort and if she felt like she didn't do her job, she was quick to say ‘I’m sorry coach. I'll do better the next time.’ She did the little things that few people notice to help our squad, but was very appreciated.”
Cali Hinnant received the Red Hawks’ Ace award, which goes to the pitcher of the year.
The Kings Fork, Va. native finished the spring with a 17-8 record in 169.2 innings pitched with 220 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA. She added 49 hits, including a team-high 15 doubles, and 38 RBI at the plate.
Hinnant earned Region 10 first team honors for her play in the circle and at the plate.
“I don't think it is any surprise here that Cali Hinnant is our team's pitcher of the year and our Ace award winner,” Bumgarner said. “Cali was one of five pitchers in the nation in NJCAA DII with over 200 strikeouts for the season. She led Region 10 in wins, strikeouts, ERA and numerous other statistical categories. She will look to continue her success next year and help lead our program to even more success next season.”
Finally, receiving the inaugural Gorilla Glue award were two Red Hawks — pitcher/outfielder Payton Goble and outfielder Ashlyn Parsons.
Goble recorded a .365 batting average with 42 hits and 26 RBI at the plate. She also pitched in 13 games, recording a 6-3 record with a 2.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
“When I think about Payton what comes to mind is toughness and that she is a fierce competitor,” Bumgarner said. “Payton battled injuries this entire season, but toughed it out for her team. She brings calming presence to the line-up that seems to make everyone more comfortable, including her head coach. She does so many things well. She is in the top five or six in most stat categories from hits to doubles to RBIs to fielding percentage. We will miss this next year and look for someone else to fill that void.”
Parsons recorded a .403 batting average this spring, tallying 50 hits, including five home runs, and 25 RBI.
The speedy centerfielder and leadoff hitter recorded more than half of her teams 60 stolen bases, swiping a program-record 32 this spring.
“When I think of how to describe Ashlyn words like hard-working, effort and athletic come to play,” Bumgarner said. “I challenge ‘AP’ a lot to prove she is the best athlete on the field, and most times she would do just that. One of our leaders on offense (most stolen bases, top 3 in batting average, hits, HRs) and defense we as a team got going when ‘AP’ set the table for us. But ‘AP’ is also a great teammate, a coach on the field in a lot of ways. Often helping younger players with things when they were struggling. All these are things we will miss next year without ‘AP.’”