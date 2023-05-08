The Catawba Valley Community College softball team’s historic 2023 season came to an end this weekend at the Region 10 tournament.

The Red Hawks battled their way to the championship series, but ultimately came up short in the Region final to eventual champion Louisburg.

Catawba Valley finishes its 2023 season with a 44-8 overall record and a lot of history along the way, including its highest-ever national ranking (eighth) and its first win against a nationally-ranked program.

“This year was a record-setting year for our program,” said Red Hawk softball head coach Josh Bumgarner. “We had the most wins in program history and finished second in the regular season and conference tournament —both program bests — behind the second-ranked team in the nation.”

The Red Hawks also set new team records for hits (501), runs (368), doubles (86), triples (11), RBI (324), walks dawn (142), strikeouts by pitching staff (333) and fielding percentage (.950).

This weekend’s games were the final for a special group of sophomores, including infielders Camryn Bryant and Jessica Cannon, catcher Grace Andrews, utility players Alyssa Kropski, Emma Kuproski, Kiana Mullner and Brianna Broome, outfielders Kensley Southers and pitcher Jillian Jones.

“They set the bar high for future Red Hawks,” Bumgarner said of his sophomores. “I’m disappointed that our players can’t make a run at nationals, but I’m very proud of their fight and commitment to give their all for one another.”