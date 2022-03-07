Red Hawks softball improves to program-best 11-1

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team improved to a program-best 11-1 start to the 2022 spring season with four road wins this weekend, including its conference opener against Southeastern Community College and a pair of wins during its first appearance in Myrtle Beach.

Catawba Valley 11 Southeastern 1 (five innings)

The Red Hawk bats pounded out 10 hits and held the Rams to just two hits in a run-rule victory in game one of Friday’s Region 10 contest in Whiteville.

Left fielder Lillie Pennington led the charge for Catawba Valley, driving in a team-best three RBI. Center fielder Kaylee Yoder and shortstop Jessica Cannon added two hits and one RBI each, and second baseman Cora Olivares connected on her second home run of the season.

On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Cali Hinnant allowed one run, no walks and struck out six Southeastern batters to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Catawba Valley 5, Southeastern 4

Rallying from down two runs late, the Red Hawks scored one run each in the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind and knock off the Rams to sweep Friday’s set.