Red Hawks softball improves to program-best 11-1

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team improved to a program-best 11-1 start to the 2022 spring season with four road wins this weekend, including its conference opener against Southeastern Community College and a pair of wins during its first appearance in Myrtle Beach.
Catawba Valley 11 Southeastern 1 (five innings)
The Red Hawk bats pounded out 10 hits and held the Rams to just two hits in a run-rule victory in game one of Friday’s Region 10 contest in Whiteville.
Left fielder Lillie Pennington led the charge for Catawba Valley, driving in a team-best three RBI. Center fielder Kaylee Yoder and shortstop Jessica Cannon added two hits and one RBI each, and second baseman Cora Olivares connected on her second home run of the season.
On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Cali Hinnant allowed one run, no walks and struck out six Southeastern batters to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Catawba Valley 5, Southeastern 4
Rallying from down two runs late, the Red Hawks scored one run each in the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind and knock off the Rams to sweep Friday’s set.
With Southeastern leading 4-3, Alyssa Kropski’s RBI single in the sixth inning tied the game for Catawba Valley, while Cali Hinannt’s RBI single in the seventh propelled the Red Hawks ahead for the eventual win.
Red Hawk pitchers Jillian Jones and Payton Thomas combined to allow seven Ram hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out five batters. Thomas earned the win, improving to 1-1 on the spring.
Catawba Valley 10, Bay College 1 (five innings)
The Red Hawks won their first-ever game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, defeating the Norse in run-rule fashion at the Ripken Experience.
Shortstop Jessica Cannon, left fielder Lillie Pennington and right fielder Alyssa Kropski each drove in two runs at the plate to lead Catawba Valley offensively.
Red Hawk starting pitcher Jillian Jones allowed just three hits, no earned runs, one walk and struck out eight batters to pick up the win. Jones improves to 4-0 so far in 2022.
Catawba Valley 13, Rochester 1 (six innings)
The Red Hawks recorded double digit hits for the fourth time in five games, defeating the Sting via run rule to cap off a successful first appearance in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
CVCC tallied 11 hits — three of them off the bat of pitcher Cali Hinnant, who went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and one RBI.
Shortstop Jessica Cannon added two hits for the Red Hawks, while catcher Kyliee Lapham recorded a team-high two RBI.
On the mound, Hinnant gave up just two hits in her six-inning outing and struck out a season-high 13 batters to earn her sixth win.
Catawba Valley softball (11-1, 2-0 in Region 10) returns to action on Saturday for a home conference showdown with Louisburg (8-3, 4-0).
First pitch between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center in Hickory.