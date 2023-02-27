The Catawba Valley Community College softball team extended its winning streak to 11 games this weekend with four victories at the Fast Pitch Dreams round-robin event held at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 12-2 overall on the season.

Catawba Valley opened play at the event on Saturday with a 12-3 win against Howard Community College and an 11-1 win against Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Red Hawk hitters combined for 23 hits in the first two games in Myrtle Beach, including four each off the bats of Camryn Bryant, Emma Kuproski and Abby Teague.

Freshman pitcher Mayson Lail continued her impressive play on the mound, tossing her fourth consecutive no-hitter in the win against Massachusetts Maritime.

Teammate Jillian Jones also earned her fifth win in a 10-strikeout performance against Howard.

During the second and final day in Myrtle Beach, Lail saw her 19.1 inning hitless streak end, but her effort on the mound combined with timely hitting helped the Red Hawks defeat sixth-ranked Danville Area — the first-ever victory for the program against a Division II ranked opponent.

A two-run double by the Red Hawks’ Annie Andrews in the third inning ended up being the winning run against the Jaguars in a game where the Red Hawks never trailed.

Catawba Valley closed out event play with an 8-1 win against Division I USC Sumter. CVCC was led by two hits each from Jessica Cannon, Chesney Stikeleather, Abby Teague and Annie Andrews.

Jones held Ant batters in check, giving up only four hits and one run to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Next game

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team will try to add to its winning streak when it returns to action on Tuesday for a road doubleheader against the Belmont Abbey JV team. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.