Red Hawks sink Sea Devils

Outside hitters Aasia McNeill and Carter Gibson both tallied a team-high eight kills each for the Red Hawks (6-0, 4-0 in Region 10). McNeill also recorded a team-high 16 digs.

Middle hitter Delaney Conner added six kills and six blocks, middle hitter Kennya Sykes tallied seven kills and setter Amber Barker made a team-high 28 assist and record 11 digs.

The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Thursday for a road Region 10 contest against Guilford Tech. Match time at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown, N.C. is set for 6 p.m.

Anglers compete in first tournament of ’21

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team started its 2021 calendar year off with solid finishes during the Abu Garcia College Series on Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida on Friday.

The Red Hawks competed in a field of 150 total boaters, and four of the five competing CVCC teams placed within the top 100.

Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle paced the Red Hawks with a 21st place finish, catching five bass for a total weight of 17 pounds, 12 ounces. The tandem missed making the cut for day two by just six ounces.