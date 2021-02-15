Red Hawks sink Sea Devils

The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to earn a hard-fought 75-63 Region 10 victory against Cape Fear on Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.
A.J. Davis and Camari Jeter led the Red Hawks (4-1, 3-1 in Region 10) with 17 points each, while Kelis Carmon added 16 points in the win.
Catawba Valley missed its first six attempts from 3-point range and fell behind by 9 points.
Fighting back from down 18-9 in the first quarter, the Red Hawks powered back to start the second quarter on a 15-1 run before taking a 37-27 halftime lead. Jeter led the second-quarter run with nine points.
Cape Fear would eventually close to within just a single point in the fourth quarter before Catawba Valley re-extended its advantage on the way to a double-digit conference win.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Monday with a matinee conference contest against Bryant & Stratton. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
Volleyball team improves to 6-0
The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team defeated Lenoir 3-0 on the road Saturday afternoon in Kinston.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17.
Outside hitters Aasia McNeill and Carter Gibson both tallied a team-high eight kills each for the Red Hawks (6-0, 4-0 in Region 10). McNeill also recorded a team-high 16 digs.
Middle hitter Delaney Conner added six kills and six blocks, middle hitter Kennya Sykes tallied seven kills and setter Amber Barker made a team-high 28 assist and record 11 digs.
The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Thursday for a road Region 10 contest against Guilford Tech. Match time at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown, N.C. is set for 6 p.m.
Anglers compete in first tournament of ’21
The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team started its 2021 calendar year off with solid finishes during the Abu Garcia College Series on Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida on Friday.
The Red Hawks competed in a field of 150 total boaters, and four of the five competing CVCC teams placed within the top 100.
Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle paced the Red Hawks with a 21st place finish, catching five bass for a total weight of 17 pounds, 12 ounces. The tandem missed making the cut for day two by just six ounces.
Not far behind Bailey and Seagle were the tandem of.Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith, who finished in 48th place, catching a five-fish total of 13 pounds
Two other Red Hawk teams also finished in the top 100, including Justin Eggers and Caleb Lonca in 83rd place, who had a five-bass total of 10 pounds, 5 ounces.
Competing by himself, Catawba Valley’s Spencer Black also finished among the top 100 boaters, ending Friday’s event in 90th place with a total five-bass weight of nine pounds, five ounces.
The final CVCC team of Hayden Lail and Lucas Oliver placed 115th overall. Lail and Oliver caught four of the five-bass limit for seven pounds, one ounce.
The CVCC bass fishing team returns to action on March 3-5 at the 12th annual Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship presented by YETI in Grove, Okla.