Red Hawks set scoring record; beat Combine Academy, 130-60

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team closed out its final action of the 2021 calendar year on Saturday in record-setting fashion.

The Red Hawks broke the men’s basketball program record for points in a game in a 130-60 victory against Combine Academy during the second day of the CV Invitational held at the Tarlton Complex.

The 130 points are the most in a game in Red Hawk men’s basketball program history, breaking a 15-year record set Nov. 28, 2006, against the Anderson JV team in which Catawba Valley won 129-44.

Forward Tyjae Haynes led Catawba Valley (6-5) with a career-high 22 points in Saturday’s contest, while forward Shad Thomas added 20 points.

Forward Daeron Smith and guard Anthony Allen also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Saturday’s win for the Red Hawks also marks the second-largest margin of victory in a game in program history as well, and the 65 points scored in both the first and second half on Saturday are tied for the fourth-most in a half in a game in program history.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action Sunday, Jan. 2, for a road conference contest at Bryant & Stratton College. Tip off in Norfolk, Virginia, is set for 3 p.m.