Red Hawks’ second annual golf tournament set for Sept. 21

The Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Department is scheduled to hold the second annual golf tournament on Sept. 21 at Catawba Country Club.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides financial support for CVCC Athletics, according to a press release from the college.
“Our tournament assists our athletic program with needed resources so that we can provide a high-level collegiate program for our top-notch student athletes,” CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said in the release.
Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.
Registration for the golf tournament will be limited with a maximum of 26 teams participating.
The four-person team scramble format tournament is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start with check-in taking place prior at 8 a.m.
Lunch will take place at 2 p.m. following the competition. During that time, prizes and awards will be presented and a raffle will take place.
“We are excited to have our community be a part of a great day of golf and letting them know about the achievements of our sports teams at CVCC,” Red Hawks Athletic Director Nick Schroeder said in the release. “During this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important for this event in the future of Red Hawk athletics and the continued support of our student athletes, and this golf tournament is key to that success.”
Sponsorships are available for purchase the tournament, including presenting sponsorships, gold sponsorships and silver sponsorships.
Hole sponsorship, player gift sponsorship and longest drive/closest to the pin sponsorship are also available, and there is a discount for those who wish to serve as a hole sponsor and also participate in the tournament with a group of four.
For more information or to register and/or sponsor the event, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or email tlivingston@cvcc.edu.
