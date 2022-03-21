Red Hawks score 48 runs in 3 games; sweep series from Eagles

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team recorded 48 total runs on 44 total hits during a weekend Region 10 series sweep against Southwest Virginia on Saturday and Sunday.

With its second conference series sweep of the spring, the Red Hawks improve to 14-15 overall and 9-6 in Region 10 games this season.

Game one: Catawba Valley 11, Southwest Virginia 1

The Red Hawks one-hit the Eagles in game one of the set on Saturday afternoon and powered ahead with a six-run second inning.

CVCC pitchers Jordan Davis and Andrew Dye combined to give up just one hit, one walk and struck out seven batters in the five-inning win for the Red Hawks. Davis, who started the contest, improves to 1-0 on the season.

At the plate, Juan Moreno, Reece Landmark and Walker Waters each drove in two runs, while Jackie Jimenez drove in a run on a solo home run.

Game two: Catawba Valley 20, Southwest Virginia 1

Powered by.a trio of home runs, the Red Hawks tallied 18 hits in a second-straight five-inning win against the Eagles.

Zack Summerville, Jackie Jimenez and Preston Conner each recorded a home run int he contest. Conner tallied a team-best six RBI, and Summerville, Jimenez and Lane Rhodes each drove in three runs.

Catawba Valley starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned his third win of the spring. He allowed four hits, one walk and struck out five batters in his five-inning start.

Game three: Catawba Valley 17, Southwest Virginia 5

CVCC closed out the series sweep by recording 17 hits against the Eagles a 12-run Region 10 road victory on Sunday.

For the second-straight game, the Red Hawks hit three home runs — one each from Zack Summerville, Jackie Jimenez and Masashi Takegama.

Summerville drove in six RBI, Takegama added three rBI and Juan Moreno and Jimenez each drove in two.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Bryson Hammer earned his third win of the spring. He allowed two hits, five walks and struck out a season-high 12 batters.

What's next?

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday against Caldwell CC&TI at L.P. Frans Stadium — home of the Hickory Crawdads.

The Red Hawks and Cobras will resume a game postponed from Tuesday, March 8 and then play a single nine-inning game after that make-up contest is finished. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.