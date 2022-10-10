Red Hawks runners compete at Akiah McMillan Invitational

The Catawba Valley Community College cross country team competed at the 2022 Akiah McMillan Invitational (formerly the Koala XC Classic) on Saturday.

Three Red Hawk runners were a part of a field of 96 competitors from four- and two-year colleges and universities.

Preston Rutledge paced all Red Hawk runners, finishing his 8K with a time of 33:24.3 (6:43.2 average). This was a new personal best for the CVCC freshman.

“I’m so proud of our runners and how they have trained and work hard this year,” said Catawba Valley cross country head coach Shawn Fountain.

“I want to give a special word of praise to Preston who said a new personal record for himself.”

Catawba Valley’s Ryan Eblen completed his 8K with a time of 34:25.8 (6:55.5 average), and teammate Nick Shull finished his 8K with a time of 37:45.7 (7:35.7 average).

The Catawba Valley Community College cross country team returns to action Saturday at the Upstate Invite in Spartanburg, South Carolina.