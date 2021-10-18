Red Hawks ranked 22nd in latest School of the Year standings

After its latest tournament in Arkansas, the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team has started its 2021-22 season with a record-setting ranking in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year Standings.

The Red Hawks are ranked 22nd in the initial School of the Year standings released this past week — the highest ranking to start a season in the program’s history.

“I think that being ranked this high in the standings so early in the season is a sign of just how good this team can be,” Angela Mayo, Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach, said. “(Assistant coach) John (Mayo) and I expect good things this year.”

Catawba Valley also is the highest-ranking junior college on the list and the top-ranked bass fishing team from North Carolina ahead of N.C. State (59th) and Charlotte (147th).

This past weekend, the Red Hawks were powered by three performances during the season-opening AFTCO Collegiate Bass Open on Lake Dardanelle at Russellville, Ark.

Red Hawk freshmen Hunter Keller and Grant Harris were the highest-finishing team in 52nd place during the tournament, while the tandem of sophomore Justin Eggers and freshman Carson Eckard and freshmen duo of Wes Smith and Cabe Mackey also finished in the top 75% of a field of 215 boats.