The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team battled back from an early deficit to defeat Brunswick Community College 53-49 in overtime on the road Sunday afternoon.

Catawba Valley (11-11) trailed 12-6 after the first quarter of play against Brunswick, but chipped away at its deficit throughout the game before tying the contest at 41-41 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Red Hawks got seven big free throws from sophomore guard Keziah Soogrim, and they outscored the Dolphins 12-8 during the extra session to come away with the road win.

Four of the five starters for the Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring, including a team-high 17 points from Rylie Hogg.

Nijah Cunningham and Madison Gibson-Blackwell added 11 points each in the win for CVCC, and Soogrim scored 10 points. Cunningham grabbed 12 rebounds to record her sixth double double of the season.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action this week for its final two games of the regular season — both at home.

Next up

The Red Hawks host Southwest Virginia on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before finishing regular-season play on Friday with Sophomore Day against Richard Bland College at 3 p.m.