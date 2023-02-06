The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team used a late-game rally to stun Bryant & Stratton 100-92 in overtime on Saturday in Chesapeake, Virginia, handing the Bobcats just their fourth loss of the season.

Three Red Hawks scored at least 20 points in the contest, including Javen Chandler with 28 points, Braden Graham with 25 points and Shad Thomas with 21 points.

Catawba Valley trailed 84-78 with 31.3 seconds left, but the Red Hawks forced two late Bobcat turnovers and Chandler made three clutch layups to send the game into overtime.

In the extra session, the Red Hawks made 10 of their 13 free throws and pulled away late to earn the eight-point conference win.

The victory was a first by a team receiving votes in the national polls since defeating No. 6 Davidson County 93-91 in overtime on Jan. 13, 2020.

Next up

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Louisburg College. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 7 p.m.