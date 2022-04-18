Red Hawks on a roll; CVCC baseball team wins four conference series in a row

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team won its fourth-straight conference weekend series, defeating Wake Tech in two of three contests played at Ting Park in Holly Springs on Friday and Saturday.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 26-20 overall and 18-9 in Region 10 play.

Wake Tech 11, Catawba Valley 10 (10 innings)

A sacrifice fly by Wayne Mine in the 10th lifted the Eagles to an extras-inning victory against the Red Hawks in game one of the set on Friday.

First baseman Reece Landmark paced Catawba Valley in game one, tallying a team-best three hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Shortstop Walker Waters added a hit and three RBI, while designated hitter Graham Dalton went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Red Hawk pitchers Jordan Davis, Jonah Milchuck and Aiken Minton combined to strike out 12 Wake Tech batters.

Catawba Valley 12, Wake Tech 4

Powered by three RBI each from Juan Moreno and Graham Dalton, the Red Hawks won game two of the set on Friday against the Eagles in seven innings.

Four Catawba Valley batters hit a home run in Friday’s second contest, including Zack Summerville, Jackie Jimenez, Graham Dalton and Moreno.

Of the 18 hits by the Red Hawks in the contest, nine were for extra bases. Summerville finished the contest 3-for-3, and he was a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Catawba Valley pitchers Darwin Ruiz, Bailey McGinnis and Troy Shepherd held the Wake Tech offense at bay, allowing a combined four hits while striking out seven.

Catawba Valley 9, Wake Tech 2

Behind a career-high 15-strikeout performance on the mound for starting pitcher Bryson Hammer, the Red Hawks won the rubber match of the series against the Eagles on Saturday.

Hammer allowed just one hit — a leadoff double by Cael Laird in the seventh inning — and he gave up one run in his dominant pitching performance.

Offensively, Red Hawk catcher Lane Rhodes tallied a team-best three hits and four RBI, while center fielder Zack Summerville drove in two RBI.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a single nine-inning game against Guilford Tech. The contest between the Red Hawks and Titans starts at 3 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.