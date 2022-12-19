Red Hawks notch 2 wins in Hickory tournament

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games this weekend with a pair wins at its annual CV Classic two-day event.

The Red Hawks close out the 2022 calendar year with a 9-3 record, including a 5-1 mark in conference games and 7-1 record at home.

Catawba Valley 90, Central Carolina 55

The Red Hawks pulled out to a 15-point halftime lead before exploding in the second half for a 45-point win against the Cougars on Friday.

Four Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring in Friday’s contest, including Javen Chandler with 17 points, Evan Presnell with 14 points, Jadin Merritt with 12 points and Nathan Brown with 10 points.

CVCC led 45-33 at halftime and outscored Central Carolina by a 42-22 margin in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Catawba Valley 117, Moravian Prep 61

The Red Hawks reached the century mark in scoring for the fifth time in eight home games this season on Saturday in a 56-point win against the Lions.

The Red Hawks scored the first 19 points of the contest and held the Lions scoreless during the game’s opening six and a half minutes.

Evan Presnell scored a career-high 29 points in the contest, including making 6-of-7 shots from 3-point range. Nasir Gibbs added a double double off the bench for CVCC with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Catawba Valley’s Javen Chandler and Jadin Merritt also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points apiece.

The 117 points scored are tied for the fourth-most in a game in program history.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, against Guilford Tech.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown.