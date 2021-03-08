Red Hawks hitters remain red hot; CVCC baseball improves to 11-2 record

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team continues its offensive showcase on Sunday afternoon, completing a weekend sweep of Wake Tech with a 14-4 conference victory in five innings at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 10 play.

After giving up two Eagle runs on a home run during the first inning, CVCC responded by scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the third inning and seven in the fourth inning to secure its run-rule win.

Six Red Hawk hitters recorded multi-hit performances at the plate on Sunday, including two hits each from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, right fielder Brett Eurey, first baseman James Hinson, third baseman Jordan Montgomery, catcher Will Samuelson and shortstop Jose Vargas.

Hinson, Samuelson and Vargas also drove in a team-high two runs each.

The 47 runs scored during this weekend’s CVCC baseball series are the second-most all-time in Red Hawk baseball program history behind only a pair of 48-run performances in two series against New River Community College in 2011 and 2012.