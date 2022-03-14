Red Hawks hand Rhinos first loss of season

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split its weekend conference series with Gaston College, handing the 10th-ranked Rhinos their first loss of the 2022 season at CaroMont Health Park.
Catawba Valley 19, Gaston 4
Tallying a season-best 23 hits, the Red Hawks handed the Rhinos their first defeat in the first-ever match up between the college programs Saturday.
Reece Landmark paced Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and five RBI. His seventh-inning, three-run home run pushed CVCC ahead for good in the contest.
Shortstop Juan Moreno added three RBI for the Red Hawks, while second baseman Kyle Raynor, designated hitter Zack Summerville and right fielder Trey Larkin drove in two runs each.
On the mound, Red Hawk starter Chance Daquila had his best outing of the spring so far. He threw five innings and allowed three hits, one walk and struck out seven batters to earn his third win of the spring.
Gaston 10, Catawba Valley 0
The Rhinos evened their series with the Red Hawks, tallying 12 hits in a six-inning victory.
Reece Landmark and Masashi Takegama led Catawba Valley with one hit apiece.
Red Hawk starting pitcher Andrew Dye struck out four batters in five innings.
Gaston 3, Catawba Valley 1
The Rhinos won a pitching duel against the Red Hawks in the series finale, scoring three runs early and holding off a late charge to pick up the win.
First baseman Reece Landmark, center fielder Masashi Takegama and right fielder Javier Rojas led Catawba Valley with one hit each, while catcher Lane Rhodes drove in the lone Red Hawk run.
CVCC starter Bryson Hammer went four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs and striking out six batters. Jordan Davis recorded five more strikeouts in relief of Hammer in his two-inning relief appearance.
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action Tuesday for a home doubleheader against Region 10 Division I Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.