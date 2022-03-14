Red Hawks hand Rhinos first loss of season

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split its weekend conference series with Gaston College, handing the 10th-ranked Rhinos their first loss of the 2022 season at CaroMont Health Park.

Catawba Valley 19, Gaston 4

Tallying a season-best 23 hits, the Red Hawks handed the Rhinos their first defeat in the first-ever match up between the college programs Saturday.

Reece Landmark paced Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and five RBI. His seventh-inning, three-run home run pushed CVCC ahead for good in the contest.

Shortstop Juan Moreno added three RBI for the Red Hawks, while second baseman Kyle Raynor, designated hitter Zack Summerville and right fielder Trey Larkin drove in two runs each.

On the mound, Red Hawk starter Chance Daquila had his best outing of the spring so far. He threw five innings and allowed three hits, one walk and struck out seven batters to earn his third win of the spring.

Gaston 10, Catawba Valley 0

The Rhinos evened their series with the Red Hawks, tallying 12 hits in a six-inning victory.