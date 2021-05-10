Red Hawks first full softball season comes to an end with playoff losses

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team completed its first full season on Saturday, falling in a pair of playoff games to top-seeded Louisburg at Sheila R. Cotten Field.

The Red Hawks finish their first complete season with a 23-13 overall record and 12-8 mark in Region 10 West Division play.

“I'm extremely proud of our kids and program completing our first full season,” said CVCC head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “We saw some ups and downs, but our girls continued to fight and get better. I'm thankful to those who are leaving our program and have left their mark on our program's short history, and I am also excited for those coming back to continue the success that we have started.”

Catawba Valley, which had two win two-of-three games on Saturday against fifth-ranked Louisburg to advance to the Region 10 tournament, dropped game one of the set behind seven errors and 17 Hurricane hits.

Needing to win game two to force a third and deciding game on Sunday, the Red Hawks fought hard and trailed 4-0 through five complete innings.

Despite a late rally, which included scoring seven runs in the final two innings, the Red Hawks fell 8-7 in the game two on Saturday, ending their 2021 season.