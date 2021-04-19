Red Hawks finish off sweep on Sunday

The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team completed a ranked conference series sweep against No. 5 Patrick Henry on Sunday afternoon, walking off with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks improve to 33-8 overall and 19-2 in Region 10 games — moving into sole possession of first play in the West division standings.

Left fielder Jackson Brown’s RBI single in the 10th inning was the difference maker for Catawba Valley and combined with an error in center field, the play allowed Red Hawk second baseman Chandler Blackwelder to score the game-winning run.

Catawba Valley fought back from a 4-0 deficit after 1.5 innings, scoring one run in the second inning and two in the fourth before taking the lead for the first time on a two-run single by third baseman Jordan Montgomery in the fifth inning.

The Red Hawks and Patriots would tie three times and trade the lead twice during the game’s closing innings, eventually sending the contest into extra innings.