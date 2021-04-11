Red Hawks fall to unbeaten Indians in Region final

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team came up one win short of its goal of reaching the NJCAA National Tournament on Saturday, falling 84-71 to unbeaten USC Salkehatchie in the Region 10 championship game on Saturday.

The Red Hawks finish their 2020-21 season with a 13-5 overall record.

Forward A.J. Davis and guard Kenzley Dunlap led CVCC in Saturday’s title game — each recording a double-double. Davis scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, while Dunlap scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Freshmen Tre’zha Muhammad and Kelis Carmon also scored in double figures off the bench. Carmon scored a team-high 17 points, and Muhammad tallied 10 points.

The Red Hawks fell behind 19-12 after the first quarter. Catawba Valley shot just 3-for-15 from the field during the opening quarter and Red Hawks sophomore guard Makayla Weaver picked up two fouls during the quarter.

Field goal shooting hindered CVCC during Sunday’s championship game. The Red Hawks shot just 27.5 percent from the field during the contest.

The Indians (18-0) powered ahead to a 38-21 halftime lead, but Catawba Valley cut its deficit to nine points heading into the fourth quarter.