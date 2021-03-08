Red Hawks fall to Stingers in Region 10 softball opener

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team fell in a road doubleheader to 14th-ranked Florence-Darlington in the Red Hawks’ Region 10 opener on Saturday afternoon.

Catawba Valley’s record now stands at 7-5 overall.

Game one: Florence-Darlington 3, CVCC 2

A pair of sixth-inning runs pushed the Stingers to a one-run conference victory against the Red Hawks in game one of Saturday’s set.

Designated player Payton Goble led CVCC offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate, while shortstop Grace Andrews drove in both of her team’s runs on a two-run single during the fourth inning.

On the mound, CVCC starting pitcher Cali Hinnant allowed five hits, three runs, one walk and struck out nine batters in seven complete innings.

Game two: Florence-Darlington 3, CVCC 2

For the second-straight game, the Red Hawks fell by a single run to the Stingers in the finale of Saturday’s conference doubleheader.

Shortstop Grace Andrews and second baseman Hayley Morrow led CVCC in game two — both driving in one run each — while right fielder Laynie Hudgins recorded a team-high two hits.

Catawba Valley starting pitcher Payton Goble tossed a complete game and allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and struck out one batter.