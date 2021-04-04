Red Hawks eliminate Lancers, advance to Region quarterfinals

The fourth-seeded Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team advanced in the Region 10/South Atlantic District tournament on Saturday with an 84-61 victory against No. 9 Lenoir at the Tarlton Complex.
Guards Donovan Evans and Darien Wynn led the Red Hawks (12-6) with 13 points each in the victory, while forward E.J. Thomas added 12 points.
CVCC took a 38-21 lead at halftime paced by a balanced scoring effort, including eight points from Thomas, six points each from Derrick Molden and Charles Bryson and five points from Tony Hauser.
The Red Hawks outscored the Lancers 46-40 during the second half, making seven 3-pointers, including four from Evans, to pull away for the first-round tournament win.
Fourth-seeded Catawba Valley advances to face No. 3 seed Louisburg (11-5) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
The Red Hawks will be seeking their first win against the Hurricanes this season after losing both games during the regular season, including a 81-70 defeat at Louisburg on March 8 and a 82-69 loss in Hickory on March 13.
Tip off for Tuesday’s tournament quarterfinal game is set for 6 p.m. at the Roger Taylor Center.
No. 8 Red Hawks oust Yetis, sweep fourth Region series
The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned its fourth Region series sweep on Saturday with a 10-2 victory in game three against Cleveland Community College at Henkel-Alley Field.
The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 24-7 overall and 13-2 in Region 10 games.
Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder led CVCC offensively, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, and center fielder Malik Stephens went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Blackwelder’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning opened the scoring in Saturday’s game.
The Yetis answered with two runs in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jack McKinney and a sac fly by Derek Munoz to take their first and only lead of the series.
Catawba Valley regained the lead for good with a four-run third inning — powered by an RBI single from third baseman Zack Summerville, a bases-loaded walk by designated hitter Masashi Takegama and a fielder’s choice RBI by catcher Will Samuelson.
Stephens’ two-RBI single capped a four-run fifth inning for the Red Hawks. Blackwelder and left fielder Jackson Brown also recorded RBI singles during the inning.
Reece Landmark’s pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning allowed Catawba Valley to earn the walk-off victory in run-rule fashion. Saturday’s game marked the 18th time this season that CVCC’s offense has scored 10 or more runs in a game.
On the mound, Red Hawk starter Mason Herbert improved to 5-1 on the season. Herbert allowed two hits, two earned runs, four walks and struck out three batters in five innings of work.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Pioneers is set for 4 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.