Red Hawks eliminate Lancers, advance to Region quarterfinals

The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned its fourth Region series sweep on Saturday with a 10-2 victory in game three against Cleveland Community College at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 24-7 overall and 13-2 in Region 10 games.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder led CVCC offensively, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, and center fielder Malik Stephens went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Blackwelder’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning opened the scoring in Saturday’s game.

The Yetis answered with two runs in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jack McKinney and a sac fly by Derek Munoz to take their first and only lead of the series.

Catawba Valley regained the lead for good with a four-run third inning — powered by an RBI single from third baseman Zack Summerville, a bases-loaded walk by designated hitter Masashi Takegama and a fielder’s choice RBI by catcher Will Samuelson.

Stephens’ two-RBI single capped a four-run fifth inning for the Red Hawks. Blackwelder and left fielder Jackson Brown also recorded RBI singles during the inning.