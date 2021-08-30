Red Hawks earn two wins in season opener at Owens

The 12th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team recorded two victories during its season opener this past week at the Owens Invitational in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Red Hawks defeated Mott Community College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College during the event, but fell in a pair of ranked match ups with No. 2 ranked Parkland College (Ill.) and No. 11 ranked Grand Rapids Community College (Mich.).

“This past weekend was a great opener for us as a team and program,” said Catawba Valley volleyball head coach Madison Pogue. “We saw a lot of talent and developed culture in the gym, and it was great to get those looks early in the season. The tournament gave us a good opportunity to see how great we truly can be. Now it's about building on top of that experience and working to get better every single day. Getting better is about taking chances, which includes having a difficult schedule.

No. 12 Catawba Valley opened play on Friday at the Owens Invitational, falling in a close four-set contest with No. 11 Grand Rapids (21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25) before battling back to win in four sets against Mott (19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20).

