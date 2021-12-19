 Skip to main content
Red Hawks drop heartbreaker on road at Cape Fear, 66-64
  • Updated
Azuria Barrino led the Red Hawks with a career-high 18 points. 

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team fell on the road in heartbreaking fashion Saturday, losing 66-64 to Cape Fear at the Joe and Barbara Schwartz Center.

Trailing 64-63, Imani Sutton made a 3-point shot with 16.2 seconds left, lifting the Sea Devils past the Red Hawks in Region 10 action.

Azuria Barrino led the Red Hawks (3-2, 1-2 in Region 10) with a career-high 18 points. Kenzley Dunlap added nine points for CVCC, and both Tre’zha Muhammad and Kelis Carmon scored eight points each.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action Saturday, Jan. 8, against Johnston Community College. That contest marks the first of six straight home games to start the new year.

