The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team celebrated the careers of its sophomore players on Saturday by defeating Southwest Virginia 89-72 at the Tarlton Complex.

Shad Thomas paced the Red Hawks (17-8, 12-6 in Region 10) with 24 points and 27 rebounds — breaking the previous single-game rebounding record he set last season.

Thomas was one of four Red Hawks who finished in double figures in scoring in Saturday’s game, including Anthony Allen with 17 points, Evan Presnell with 15 points and Javen Chandler with 11 points.

After trailing 37-33 at halftime, Catawba Valley fought back in the contest to outscore Southwest Virginia 56-35 during the second half.

Presnell and Thomas led the second-half surge for the Red Hawks with 15 and 14 points, respectively, helping CVCC pull away for the Region 10 victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team plays its final regular season home game on Tuesday at the Tarlton Complex against Patrick & Henry.

The game, which will be televised on ESPN+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week, is part of a doubleheader also featuring the Red Hawk women’s basketball team, which plays Louisburg College at 4 p.m. Admission is $5.