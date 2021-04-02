 Skip to main content
Red Hawks drop 110 on Fayetteville Tech; finish regular season at 12-4
Red Hawks drop 110 on Fayetteville Tech; finish regular season at 12-4

  • Updated
CVCC 1.jpg

Sophomores Makayla Weaver, 5, Jailen Cummings, 15, A.J. Davis, 30, and Ariana Montgomery, 22, were honored during Thursday's regular-season finale.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Dalton

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team celebrated a successful “Sophomore Day” on Thursday, trouncing visiting Fayetteville Tech 110-33 in its regular-season finale at the Tarlton Complex.

Sophomore guard Makayla Weaver led the Red Hawks (12-4, 8-4 in Region 10) in the victory, nearly recording a quadruple double. She scored a team-high 23 points and added nine rebounds, nine steals and eight assists.

Freshman Astou Seck scored a career-high 20 points off the bench, making 6-of-8 shots from 3-point range.

Catawba Valley scored the first 14 points of Thursday’s conference game against the Trojans, taking command early and holding the lead for the entire game.

Five Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring, including sophomore Ariana Montgomery with 15 points and freshman Kelis Carmon with 13 points.

Sophomore A.J. Davis also recorded her fifth double double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The 110 points are the most for CVCC in a game this season and the fourth-most points score in a game in program history.

This is also the 18th time that the Red Hawks have scored more than 100 points in a game in program history.

The CVCC women’s basketball team now awaits its seeding in the Region 10 tournament, which starts Tuesday.

