Red Hawks defeat Yetis, improve to 12-2 in Region play

The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team continued its dominance in conference play on Friday, sweeping a doubleheader against visiting Cleveland Community College at Henkel-Alley Field.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve their record to 23-7 overall and 12-2 in Region 10 games.
Game one: No. 8 Catawba Valley 8, Cleveland 3 (nine innings)
The Red Hawks scored all eight of their runs during the game’s first three innings, including five of them on home runs by first baseman James Hinson and designated hitter Masashi Takegama, in a five-run victory against the Yetis during game one of the set.
Takegama’s three-run blast opened the game’s scoring during the first inning.
Cleveland answered by scoring one run on a Janniel Berroa RBI double in the top of the second inning to make it a 3-1 game.
CVCC added five runs to its lead during the next two innings, including a second-inning RBI double by second baseman Chandler Blackwelder and a two-run homer by Hinson, a bases-loaded walk by center fielder Malik Stephens and a sac fly by Blackwelder during the third inning.
The Yetis scored on a pair of solo home runs by Mike Huber and Derek Ortiz late, but it would not be enough to overcome their early deficit.
Catawba Valley starter Jordan Davis improved to 4-0 on the season. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out eight batters in his five-inning outing.
CVCC reliever Jonah Milchuck earned the four-inning save, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out four batters.
Game two: No. 8 Catawba Valley 3, Cleveland 2 (seven innings)
Red Hawk pitchers Andrew Dye and Cooper Sain combined for a one-hitter, helping the Red Hawks sweep Friday’s doubleheader against the Yeti.
Dye allowed the lone hit — a one-out double by Zach Wilson in the top of the third inning — and one walk during his six-inning start, improving to 3-1 on the season. He also struck out five batters.
Sain entered the game in the seventh inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before holding off a late charge by Cleveland to earn his third save of the spring.
All three of CVCC’s runs in game two came during the first two innings, including a solo home run by left fielder Zack Summerville, an RBI sacrifice fly from first baseman James Hinson and an RBI double from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder.
During the game, Hinson’s 25-game hit streak and 27-game on-base streak came to an end. Both streaks are the second-longest in program history.